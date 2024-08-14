Tennis

Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie

Zeeshan, 54, had replaced Nandan Bal as coach of the team in 2013 ahead of the tie against South Korea in New Delhi

Zeeshan Ali
Indian Davis Cup Team coach Zeeshan Ali Photo: Zeeshan Ali Tennis Academy
info_icon

Zeeshan Ali on Wednesday announced that he has resigned  from his position as coach of the Indian Davis Cup team, a month before the national team's next assignment against Sweden in Stockholm. (More Tennis News)

"I have resigned as the coach of the Davis Cup team," Zeeshan Ali told PTI.

Naomi Osaka has said she still does not feel like herself after her Cincinnati Open defeat - null
Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat

BY Stats Perform

Zeeshan, 54, had replaced Nandan Bal as coach of the team in 2013 ahead of the tie against South Korea in New Delhi.

"I've been coach of the Davis Cup team for 11 years now. To top it all, I was also the captain of the Davis Cup, the historic tie that we played against Pakistan in Pakistan earlier on this year. I don't think there is any such person from any country who has had the privilege and honor of doing all these three things," he said.

"There have been players who were captains, but I don't think there has been a situation where the player was a coach and then the coach was also the captain of the team.

"So having done all these three things, I felt that I have already achieved whatever there was to achieve as far as Davis Cup was concerned. And frankly speaking, I have been thinking about this for quite some time now."

India will take on Sweden on a hard indoor court in Stockholm from September 14-15.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlook ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Brentford FC: Thomas Frank Confident Ivan Toney Will Be A Bees Player After Transfer Deadline Day
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  3. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  4. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  5. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru: 1 Dead, Another Injured In Cooker Blast; NIA's Probe Underway
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Rahul Gandhi Flags Failure Of Laws Made After Nirbhaya Case
  3. India Issues Advisory For Indian Nationals In Russia Amid Fresh Tension
  4. Days After Deadly Landslides, Kerala's Wayanad Under Orange Alert For Chances Of Heavy Rain
  5. In Vinesh Phogat’s Village In Haryana, Conspiracy Tales And Lessons In Heartbreak
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  2. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  3. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  4. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  5. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
World News
  1. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  2. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
  3. Chick-fil-A Brings Back Banana Pudding Milkshake After 13 Years For Limited Period
  4. COVID Wastewater Levels Soar In 27 US States | Are You In A High-Risk Area?
  5. Lemonade Stands Go Cashless, Tech-Savvy Kids Cash In With Digital Payments
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?