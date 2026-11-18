Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee got married on November 14.
The couple had a courtship period of one-and-a-half years.
Nandish Sandhu shares how he met Kavita the first time.
Actors Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee started their forever journey after they tied the knot on November 14. While they announced their engagement in September 2025, their latest wedding pictures are nothing short of being dreamy. Sandhu, recalling the time when he proposed to her, says that her wish to marry her kept getting stronger since the day he met her.
In an exclusive chat with Outlook India, Sandhu says, "I proposed to her with a ring in September last year. It was a little surprise, planned with just a few close friends around us, and thankfully, she said yes!"
The couple had a roka ceremony on October 5, 2025, in the presence of family and close friends, and eventually shared the news with fans on social media. They followed the same protocol with their marriage news as well.
"We’re truly delighted that everyone has loved our pictures and videos. The planning actually began several months in advance, but the last month, in particular, was quite hectic! Even though we wanted to keep the wedding intimate, with just our close family and a few friends, there was still a lot that went into putting everything together," says the Jubilee actor.
The actor, who was last seen in Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree, adds, "It was a lot of planning and effort, but seeing everything come together so beautifully made it absolutely worth it. We’re just happy that we could create such lovely memories with our favourite people around us"
Jab They Fell In Love
The couple was introduced by a common friend at an event and eventually kept meeting at common get-togethers where they got a chance to know each other.
During these meetings, they got a chance to know each other. Was there a moment when Sandhu realised that she was the one?
"There wasn’t one defining moment when I suddenly realised she was the one. It was, rather, a collection of little moments over the course of our year-and-half-long courtship that gradually made me certain that this was the person I wanted to spend my life with," says Sandhu with a smile.
Sandhu and Banerjee are on the same page when it comes to their perspective on love. "Mutual respect and trust are the foundation of any meaningful relationship, and these are things that need time to develop and strengthen," he shares.