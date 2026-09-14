Kargil War Veteran Allegedly Attacked With Iron Rod In Gurugram

A retired Kargil War veteran was allegedly attacked at a Gurugram complex.
An attendant allegedly struck him with an iron rod, causing serious injuries.
Veteran accused police of delayed assistance and disputed the hospital’s medical report.
A Kargil War veteran was allegedly attacked with an iron rod by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram, leaving him with serious head injuries and a fractured elbow.
Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), who was part of the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar in 1999, has also accused the police of failing to assist him and alleged that the hospital submitted an inaccurate medico-legal report.
Gupta had visited Gonzo restaurant with his family on Thursday evening. After dropping them off at around 8 pm, he began searching for parking but was directed to the valet area, basement and multilevel facility before staff allegedly refused to park his car.
According to his complaint, an attendant struck the windscreen while Gupta was reversing his vehicle.
“When I came out of the car and protested, the attendant brought an iron rod and hit me twice, once on my hand and then on my head. I was drenched in blood,” Gupta told NDTV.
He alleged that the attendant also threatened to kill him. Gupta claimed neither security personnel nor other parking employees intervened, while police did not arrive for about half an hour after he called the helpline. A chef eventually stepped in, he said.
“The attack was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn't even defend myself,” Gupta added.
He was taken by ambulance to Medanta Hospital and underwent surgery in which plates were used to stabilise his fractured elbow. Gupta alleged that the hospital’s medico-legal report did not mention his bleeding or elbow injury.
“I am not getting any support from the police,” he said.
Gupta has demanded strict action and sought an FIR against the accused for attempted murder and causing grievous hurt.
Operation Safed Sagar was the IAF’s high-altitude campaign to dislodge Pakistani infiltrators from Indian positions during the 1999 Kargil War. A Netflix series released in August chronicles the operation.