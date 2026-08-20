‘We Are Gen Z’: Retired Army Officer Slams Tourist Over Kargil Checkpoint Row

Retired Lt Gen DP Pandey criticised a tourist over her viral confrontation at a Kargil checkpoint, offering to fund her stint at a high-altitude post.
He defended security restrictions as necessary and praised personnel for handling the incident, rejecting claims of discrimination against locals.
A retired Army officer has criticised a female tourist whose confrontation at a Kargil checkpoint went viral. Retired Lt Gen DP Pandey posted on X to condemn the traveller's "We are Gen-Z and we won’t tolerate this nonsense" outburst at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil on July 25, 2026.
The former 15 Corps commander expressed his willingness to finance a stint for her at a high-altitude military post, as Times Of India reported. Pandey said the restrictions were a consequence of the security situation in the region and were not something that the government or security forces enjoyed imposing.
"Don’t want to shame a lady who created scene in Ladakh. She did few damages that our country should know," Pandey said.
He challenged her to face the harsh conditions endured by the armed forces. "Would love to crowd fund a month salary for her to serve in Siachen or at the place she created scene dealing with people like her," Pandey said.
Defending Forces & Generation
The veteran dismissed the tourist's claim of representing her generation. He said his actual experiences with younger individuals show them to be "patient, polite, respectful, and well behaved".
"She has let down and framed Gen Z quite negatively," Pandey said.
Responding to the traveller's complaints regarding taxpayer rights, he said military personnel also contribute financially to the state.
"We, and even after retirement, are taxed. In fact first taxed and then pay comes," Pandey said.
Pandey praised the security team for handling the confrontation in a "decent manner". He rejected attempts to create a divide with local residents, saying Kashmiris are "equal partner and citizens of India" who undergo identical security protocols.
Context Of The Delay
Police sources stated that traffic along the Zojila-Gumri route was restricted on July 25 to accommodate high-level VIP movements. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief General Dhiraj Seth were scheduled to attend Kargil Vijay Diwas events.
Bad weather forced the two leaders to travel by helicopter to Gumri and then proceed towards Kargil by road, police sources stated, as Times of India reported. Police sources stated that tourists resumed their journeys once the VIP movement passed. Police also stated no case was registered against the woman.
The incident drew a sharp response from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He said invoking the phrase "We are Gen Z" functions as a modern equivalent to the classic threat "jaante nahin ho mera baap kaun hai" during public disputes