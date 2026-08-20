What We Know About Bihar’s New Policy To Pay Creators Up To ₹1 Lakh For Govt Scheme Videos

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
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Bihar’s amended social media rules will pay creators ₹10,000 per 1 lakh views on government scheme videos, with payouts capped at ₹1 lakh per video

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary File Photo| Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Bihar will pay creators Rs 10,000 per 1 lakh views on government videos.

  • Payments will be capped at Rs 1 lakh per promotional video.

  • The policy also introduces follower audits and viewership verification for creators.

The Bihar Cabinet cleared revisions to the state's social media framework on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 to financially reward online content creators.

Under the newly amended Bihar Social Media and Other Online Media Rules, creators will earn ₹10,000 for every 1 lakh views on videos that highlight government initiatives. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary led the cabinet meeting where the policy adjustments were sanctioned.

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Rules & Payment

Under the new framework, the government has capped the maximum payout a creator can receive for a single promotional video at ₹1 lakh. Authorities will compute the final compensation only after the content has been live for 30 days. This waiting period allows for necessary compliance checks and viewership verification.

The structural changes modify Rules 8(A), 11, 11(A) and 11(B) of the existing guidelines, the official Cabinet press note stated.The 2026 amendment also introduces new clauses, specifically Rules 14(A), 14(B) and 14(C).

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The Information and Public Relations Department will soon release comprehensive guidelines outlining specific eligibility requirements and the exact verification procedures.

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The policy also demands regular audits of the follower counts on empanelled social media accounts. Officials will periodically review registered pages and channels to ensure authentic audience metrics.

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Other Decisions

The administration passed a total of 13 proposals during Wednesday's high-level meeting. Among these was an agreement linking the state's Information Technology Department with Taiyo AI India Pvt Ltd. This memorandum of understanding seeks to build an artificial intelligence ecosystem across Bihar.

The state government also greenlit a major infrastructure project. The cabinet sanctioned the construction of a 336 KM fully access-controlled greenfield expressway connecting Buxar and Bhagalpur.

The state will develop this 6-lane highway under the public-private partnership model, specifically functioning on a DBFOT toll basis.

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