Who Is Gen Syed Aamer Raza? Pakistan’s New Strategic Command Chief

His career has also included military education and training. Raza is a graduate of the Command and Staff College in Quetta and the National Defence University in Islamabad. He also studied International Relations at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom and completed postgraduate studies in warfare and defence and strategic studies. According to Pakistani media profiles, he later served as an instructor at the School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare and as Chief Instructor at the Command and Staff College.