Who Is Gen Syed Aamer Raza? Pakistan’s New Strategic Command Chief

Gen Syed Aamer Raza was promoted to four-star rank and appointed Pakistan’s first Commander of the National Strategic Command.
Raza previously served as Pakistan Army’s Chief of the General Staff and has held several senior command and staff positions.
His new role puts him at the centre of Pakistan’s restructured strategic command system under Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Pakistan’s military hierarchy has undergone a major restructuring, and General Syed Aamer Raza now sits at the centre of it. Promoted from lieutenant general to four-star general in July, Raza was appointed the first Commander of the National Strategic Command, a newly created post responsible for the operational integration of the country’s strategic forces.
His elevation has prompted descriptions of Raza as Pakistan’s second-most powerful military figure after Field Marshal Asim Munir. That description, however, is better understood as an assessment of his position and responsibilities rather than a formally defined ranking. Munir remains Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, while Raza now heads the country’s new strategic command structure.
From 6th Lancers To Pakistan’s Top Military Ranks
Raza’s military career stretches back nearly four decades. He was commissioned into the Pakistan Army’s 6th Lancers in 1988 and subsequently held a range of command, staff and instructional positions. His field experience included command of the 6th Lancers, an armoured brigade, an infantry brigade in South Waziristan and an infantry division. He also served as Chief of Staff at II Corps and Director General of the Weapons and Equipment Directorate.
His career has also included military education and training. Raza is a graduate of the Command and Staff College in Quetta and the National Defence University in Islamabad. He also studied International Relations at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom and completed postgraduate studies in warfare and defence and strategic studies. According to Pakistani media profiles, he later served as an instructor at the School of Armour and Mechanised Warfare and as Chief Instructor at the Command and Staff College.
In April 2020, Raza became chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila, Pakistan’s major defence production organisation. He was promoted to lieutenant general in October 2022 and appointed Commander IV Corps, Lahore, in May 2023. In January 2025, he moved to General Headquarters as Chief of the General Staff, one of the Pakistan Army’s key operational and planning positions.
Why His New Role Matters
Raza’s latest appointment is significant because the National Strategic Command is a newly created command structure under Pakistan’s reworked military hierarchy. The post was created under Pakistan’s 27th Constitutional Amendment and subsequent changes to military law, which abolished the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and established the new strategic command structure.
The Prime Minister’s Office announced on July 24 that Raza had been promoted to four-star rank and appointed Commander of the National Strategic Command. The appointment is for a three-year term under the amended framework, with provision for one additional three-year term.
The CNSC is intended to function as the unified operational headquarters for Pakistan’s strategic forces, bringing the Army, Navy and Air Force strategic commands under a single command structure. The National Command Authority, chaired by the prime minister, retains ultimate authority over nuclear policy and the employment of nuclear weapons.
That distinction is important. Raza is responsible for the operational command structure surrounding Pakistan’s strategic forces, but he does not independently decide when or whether Pakistan uses nuclear weapons.
How Powerful Is Aamer Raza?
Raza’s influence comes from both his new position and the sequence of senior appointments that preceded it. As Chief of the General Staff, he was already working at the centre of Pakistan Army planning. Notably, Raza had not previously served in the Strategic Plans Division, the Army Strategic Forces Command or Pakistan’s strategic missile programme, with his career largely rooted in conventional operations and force development.
His proximity to Munir is also clear. On July 27, shortly after taking charge, Raza met Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Munir congratulated him on assuming command.
Raza was subsequently awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) by President Asif Ali Zardari on August 11. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and the services chiefs attended the investiture ceremony.
Still, calling Raza Pakistan’s “second-most powerful figure” requires qualification. Munir remains Pakistan’s most powerful military figure, reflecting the military’s central role in the country’s political and security system. Raza’s new office makes him one of the country’s most senior military decision-makers, particularly on strategic forces, but the formal command hierarchy places Munir above him.
For now, Raza’s importance lies in the fact that he is the first officer to occupy a newly created four-star position at the heart of Pakistan’s restructured strategic command system.