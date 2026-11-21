D. Gukesh starts his Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship defence in Geneva on Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Javokhir Sindarov enters the match after World Cup and Candidates victories and strong recent form
Gukesh booked his title berth by defeating China’s Ding Liren in the 2024 world title match
Defending champion D. Gukesh begins his Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship defence in Geneva on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov arrives as a stern test on current form. The match will be held at Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny.
Gukesh booked his berth by overcoming China's Ding Liren in the 2024 world title match. It also reported that Sindarov arrived on the back of World Cup and Candidates victories, setting up a contest between the champion and one of chess's fastest-rising names.
Their recent form lines create extra bite. Gukesh has fallen short of his normal level since becoming world champion, while Sindarov's strong run has taken him to career-best rating and ranking figures.
Title Pathways
Gukesh comes in as champion. He secured his spot in this title match by defeating China's Ding Liren in the 2024 World Championship match, a result that made him the player Sindarov must now beat for the crown.
Sindarov's route has been different. He booked his place after victories in the World Cup and the Candidates tournament, two results that underline the form he carries into Geneva.
Contrast shapes the contest. Gukesh's performances have dipped below his usual level since winning the world title, while Sindarov has surged to career-best figures in both rating and world ranking.
Ratings And Format
The rating gap is notable. Gukesh sits 26th on 2710, while Sindarov is fourth on 2782, a 72-point difference.
The title match will be played over 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points taking the crown. If the score is level after 14 games, shorter-format play will settle the result.
Players will get 120 minutes for the opening 40 moves, after which 30 seconds is added from move 41 onward. Quick draws are barred because a draw by agreement cannot be offered before move 40. Threefold repetition or stalemate can still produce one.
Prize Money And Teams
The prize pool is $2.5 million, with $200,000 for every win and the rest divided evenly.
If the match reaches tiebreaks, the winner will collect $1.3 million and the runner-up $1.2 million.
Gukesh is expected to have long-time trainer Grzegorz Gajewski, from Poland, alongside him, while Sindarov is likely to be assisted by IM Roman Vidonyak. Both sides are also expected to have extra help from other players and seconds.
Venue And Setting
The match will be held at Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny. The venue houses a library and museum, and its collection includes more than 150,000 documents.
Live Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the 2026 FIDE World Chess Championship match between defending champion D. Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov—starting with Game 1 on November 24, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST from Geneva—via FIDE's official channels, including the official championship website and FIDE's YouTube and Twitch streams. Dedicated Indian coverage is also set to stream on the ChessBase India YouTube channel in partnership with Chess.com India, featuring commentary from Tania Sachdev, Amruta Mokal, Harshit Raja, Sahil Tickoo, Sahaj Grover, and Sagar Shah.