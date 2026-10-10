Shekhar Suman Calls Off Talk Show Finale After Nana Patekar’s Death

Suman opened up on his memories and a stab of regret, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him. I had imagined the laughter. The silences. His brutally honest answers. That unmistakable Nana intensity. And somewhere between all of it, perhaps two old colleagues talking about how quickly life has gone by. That chair will now remain empty."