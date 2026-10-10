Shekhar Suman Calls Off Talk Show Finale After Nana Patekar’s Death

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Patekar was slated to be the guest on the final episode of the talk show, Shekhar Tonite, which now stands cancelled.

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Shekhar Suman, Nana Patekar
Shekhar Suman, Nana Patekar Photo: Illustration
Summary of this article

  • Shekhar Suman has cancelled the finale of his talk show.

  • The episode meant to have the late actor Nana Patekar.

  • Suman shared a touching video message announcing the cancellation and insisting why Patekar is irreplaceable.

Shekhar Suman has decided to scrap the final episode of his talk show, Shekhar Tonite, after the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar on October 8. Sharing the news through a video on his YouTube channel, Shekhar explained that Nana was supposed to appear as the show’s last guest. However, following the actor’s death, the host opted not to replace him with another guest, bringing the show to a close without the planned finale.

Shekhar Suman Opens Up On Nana Patekar Memories

Sharing a heartfelt video, he said, “Words are less to praise the artiste, actor, who was going to appear in this episode. Fearless, brave, honest, a person whose simplicity was his strongest trait.” Suman revealed Patekar reached out to him. "He congratulated me and said that he watches my show regularly. He also told me that he sees himself in me,” he said, adding that Nana did wish to appear on Shekhar Tonite as a guest. “He said, ‘I get offers from a lot of shows, I don’t go anywhere, but I want to come on your show.’ It felt like I got a Padma Vibhushan.”

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Suman opened up on his memories and a stab of regret, “During that time, I got to know him personally. I learnt a lot from him as a person, and as an actor. Sadly, the film was completed but couldn’t be released. Look at the coincidence, that this episode that was supposed to be shot with him also won’t reach the audience ever. My heart will be upset about this all my life. It would have been the most beautiful conversation with him. I had imagined the laughter. The silences. His brutally honest answers. That unmistakable Nana intensity. And somewhere between all of it, perhaps two old colleagues talking about how quickly life has gone by. That chair will now remain empty."

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He praised the legendary actor, the many gifts he had. "Nana was never merely an actor. He was a force of nature. He spoke the way he lived, without decoration, without pretence, straight from somewhere deep within. There was anger in him, humour in him, vulnerability in him, rebellion in him... but above everything else, there was truth. Very few people have the courage to be entirely themselves in an industry that so often asks you to become somebody else,"

“Nana took a permanent break from us. We love you Nana and we will miss you forever. I didn’t feel like inviting anyone else today because no one can take his place. He is irreplaceable. He lived life on his own terms. I had even decided on my opening lines for the episode. I want to end our first season with his memories,” Shekhar wrapped up.

Nana Patekar died on October 8. He was 75. As per reports, he was found unresponsive at his Goa residence after reportedly suffering severe chest discomfort.

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