Kon Honar Crorepati: Nana Patekar Was To Appear On Premiere Episode Of Madhuri Dixit-Hosted Show; Sonali Bendre Steps In

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Sonali Bendre will feature in the first episode and play for the Happy Pet Foundation.

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Kon Honar Crorepati premiere
Nana Patekar's death changes Kon Honar Crorepati premiere Photo: Sony Marathi
Summary of this article

  • Sony Marathi’s Kon Honar Crorepati will premiere on Monday, October 12, at 9 pm.

  • Nana Patekar, 75, was expected to appear on the opening episode.

  • Madhuri Dixit will host the Marathi quiz show as its new female host.

Sony Marathi’s Kon Honar Crorepati has changed its opening episode after Nana Patekar’s death, and Sonali Bendre will now join new host Madhuri Dixit. Patekar, who was 75, had been expected to appear on the premiere before he died suddenly on Thursday (October 8) at his Goa residence.

About Kon Honar Crorepati

Kon Honar Crorepati begins on Monday, October 12, at 9 PM. Madhuri leads the new season as the show’s first female host. Sonali Bendre will be the first guest. The premiere now carries added weight after Nana Patekar’s death forced a change in plans, while also bringing together two Hindi film veterans who have never shared a film.

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Madhuri's tribute to Nana Patekar

Patekar had been due to shoot on Thursday and was among the show’s first guests before his death forced the change.

His planned appearance would also have reunited him with Madhuri, his co-star from the 1998 film Wajood. After his death, Madhuri shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice… With Nana Patekar's passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute,” Madhuri wrote in her Instagram post.

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Sonali’s opening episode

Sonali will sit in the hot seat for the opening episode and play for the Happy Pet Foundation.

In the episode, she discusses her work as well as her Happy Podcast. Her appearance ties the show’s quiz format to a cause she cares about.

Madhuri and Sonali discuss how they manage a household and why they prefer dividing chores rather than carrying everything alone. Sonali adds a playful family detail, saying her mother-in-law never lets her work in the kitchen.

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Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune. Several political leaders and celebs from the entertainment industry attended the last rites of the veteran actor.

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