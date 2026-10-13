Shekhar Suman says PM Modi is not weak enough to object to satire.
The actor insists Shekhar Tonite criticises the system, not political parties.
Suman declines to link ED raids on producer Dharmesh Sangani to his show.
Actor and host Shekhar Suman has defended his YouTube satire show Shekhar Tonite, saying it is neither anti-BJP nor anti-government. In an interview with India Today’s sister channel The Lallantop, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not “so weak” that his government would object to the programme’s criticism of those in power.
Suman said his satire targets the system rather than a particular political party or leader. He also addressed speculation linking Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the office of his show’s producer, Dharmesh Sangani, to the programme.
Shekhar Suman on PM Modi and political satire
Explaining his approach, Suman compared those in government to a class monitor who must be held accountable when things go wrong. He said the same principle had guided his earlier show Movers & Shakers, which first aired in 1997 and returned in 2012.
“Like we used to take digs at PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier, we’d take digs at PM Manmohan Singh. We don’t comment on any person or any government, but on the system at large,” he said, adding that the show was “not anti-anyone, but pro-people”.
Suman said he respected Modi as much as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but believed wrongdoing should be questioned. He also said he had not received calls from the BJP government asking him to take down the show. Instead, he claimed, several politicians had called to appreciate it.
“I don’t think PM Modi is so weak that his government would call me up for such a small show. He’s a very powerful being,” Suman said.
Shekhar Suman addresses ED raids on producer
Suman said he would not link the ED raids on Sangani’s office to Shekhar Tonite. He suggested the producer might have had a separate business-related issue, adding that he had not asked him about the reason for the action.
Suman praised Sangani for continuing to support the show despite the speculation. According to the actor, the producer had encouraged him to continue making it and not be afraid.
“I still don’t think the government is that weak. And if it is, then that’s very unfortunate,” Suman said.