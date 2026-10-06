Sanjay Dutt issues second clarification over controversial India remarks.
Shekhar Tonite segment featured Dutt in a fictional prime minister role.
Shekhar Suman defended Dutt after reactions to his comments.
Sanjay Dutt has issued another clarification over his ‘don't feel peace in India' remark on Shekhar Suman's show Shekhar Tonite. The actor has now addressed the controversy on camera in Hindi, stressing that the comments were part of a scripted television segment and did not represent his personal thoughts or feelings.
Sanjay Dutt issues second clarification
In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Dutt addressed viewers directly and acknowledged the reactions his earlier remarks had received. The actor said he understood why some people had been shocked or disagreed with his words.
It was further explained by Dutt that his appearance involved a scripted performance, with several lines being delivered according to the show's planned context. His comments, he stressed, should therefore not be taken as an expression of his own views.
Dutt also said that he respected the trust placed in him by friends and well-wishers. He added that he did not want a scripted performance to create a misunderstanding about his personal position, before ending the video with “Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”
What did Sanjay Dutt say on Shekhar Tonite?
During the original episode, Dutt had spoken about India and said that he could no longer feel the peace he associated with the country. He also spoke about Indians being hospitable and large-hearted before saying he hoped those days would return.
The segment then shifted into a fictional political monologue in which Dutt imagined himself as the prime minister. Drawing on his Munna Bhai character and the idea of “Gandhigiri”, he used humour to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign trips and references to US President Donald Trump.
Dutt had already clarified on X that the remarks were part of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. Host Shekhar Suman also defended the actor, saying Dutt had “huge respect” for India and its people and should not be criticised for words he did not intend in that manner.
The latest clarification now places further emphasis on the scripted nature of the segment and Dutt’s distinction between the performance and his personal views.