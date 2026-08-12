Assam Estimates ₹1,000 Crore For Flood Rehabilitation Costs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma estimated that the state requires over Rs 1,000 crore to repair infrastructure and rehabilitate flood-hit families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full central assistance to Assam for the ongoing rehabilitation and damage assessment process.
The Assam government launched a rapid relief assessment drive on August 9 to evaluate damage for 50,000-60,000 severely affected families in Upper Assam.
Assam faces a massive recovery bill with the state requiring over ₹1,000 crore to rebuild destroyed infrastructure and resettle citizens displaced by the recent deluge, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised complete central support for rehabilitation work, Sarma added during a Guwahati press briefing.
Assam's flood crisis remains grim, rising waters have already hit more than 1.12 lakh residents across four districts of the state while weather agencies predict further heavy downpours.
Rapid Damage Assessment Ongoing
A rapid relief assessment drive started on August 9 aims to secure permanent solutions for 50,000 to 60,000 families across worst-hit Upper Assam districts before concluding on August 30. PTI reported that the final survey will likely conclude in September.
"To give permanent relief, a rapid relief assessment drive was launched on August 9. As per an initial report, over 8,000 families have been assessed, and ₹150 crore damage has been estimated," Sarma said.
The Assam chief minister said that the PM has assured his support in helping the affected families.
"I believe there will be spending of over ₹1,000 crore on damage repair and rehabilitation. The PM has assured that there is no issue in paying the affected families and asked us to do the assessment without any lapse," he added.
Direct Financial Relief Disbursed
Officials distributed ₹15,000 each to 64,891 affected families as primary relief while another 31,212 households will receive this money shortly.
Sarma also released ₹11.3 crore to rebuild 494 damaged Anganwadi centres across Upper Assam, with each centre receiving up to ₹2.5 lakh for restoration.
"We want to restart these centres as soon as possible so that all services can be provided. Altogether 494 Anganwadi centres, which were damaged, will be rebuilt in this drive," he said.
The CM also assured financial help to Namghars of Vaishnavite followers in the Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.
"From August 20, ₹1.5 lakh each will be provided to affected Namghars, a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers, in flood-ravaged Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to rebuild the institutions. PWD has engaged 50 machines to clear the debris from roads," Sarma told PTI.
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has received ₹142 crore from over 26,000 micro-donations and larger institutional contributions. This money will be used for the model housing colony.
"So far, we have received ₹142 crore in CMRF. We will utilise this amount in the model housing colony," Sarma said.
Sarma also acknowledged that 72 YouTubers collected donations for flood victims nationwide. The state government is tracking these accounts to ensure the money reaches deluge-hit regions.
"Many of them are already working on the ground and giving relief to the people. We are keeping a close watch on them whether they are spending the money for flood-affected areas or not," he said.
Focus Shifts To Tributaries
The Dikhow river, a Brahmaputra tributary, drove the recent deluge across Upper Assam, while overflowing waters from the Dhansiri and Dorika rivers worsened the destruction.
This shift forces a change in strategy as the water resources department must now redirect its attention toward the tributaries of the Brahmaputra, Sarma said. These smaller rivers have caused rising destruction in recent times.
Upcoming hydro projects in the Tibet region and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to provide a cushion for the main Brahmaputra's floods.
"So far, the main focus has always been the Brahmaputra. There are many hydro projects coming up in the Tibet region and Arunachal Pradesh. It will give some cushion to Brahmaputra's floods. Now, we need to concentrate on the tributaries also," he said.