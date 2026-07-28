13 Infiltrators Detected in Assam: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 13 infiltrators have been identified, and appropriate legal action was initiated against them.
He, however, did not mention where the illegal migrants were detected.
“Our Detect, Delete, Deport mechanism is underway to secure Assam's interests. Thirteen individuals have been identified, and appropriate action has been taken to deal with them in accordance with law.” Sarma said in a post on X on Monday.
He said the state government will firmly deal with all elements which are detrimental to Assam's security.
Nearly 2,100 illegal foreigners have been deported, expelled or sent back from Assam to various countries in the last 10 years, and 2,023 of them were from Bangladesh, the assembly was informed by the government recently.