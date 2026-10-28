Tata Group Being Criminally Destroyed, Will Ensure Justice For These Crimes: Rahul

P
PTI
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Congress Leader Targets Center and Corporate Silence Over Internal Leadership Feud and Alleged Destruction of India's Top Conglomerate

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi accused the government of letting the Tata Group be "criminally destroyed" and vowed to deliver justice for these alleged acts.

  • He criticized India's business leaders for remaining silent out of fear while questioning how long they would allow themselves to be controlled.

  • The remarks came in response to an internal leadership dispute at Tata Sons over the reappointment of its executive chairman.

Tata Group is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, asserting that "we will ensure justice for these crimes".

Gandhi's remarks come amid Tata Group's bitter dispute over Tata Sons' leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country's largest conglomerate.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?"

Indian business is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's plaything, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes," Gandhi said.

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In this image received on Oct. 18, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during 'Goy Rakhonn Yatra', in Margao, Goa. - | Photo: AICC via PTI
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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi with the parents of Ankita Bhandari during a sit-in protest at India Gate, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. LoP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi joined the family to express solidarity with their demand to put on hold the gubernatorial appointment of a BJP leader whose name they allege is linked to the case. - Photo: PTI
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There was no immediate reaction from the government or Tata Group on Gandhi's allegations.

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