Multi-Tier Cover: Chennai local police deployed heavy security tiers across key visit zones and transit routes.
Strict Venue Access: Entrance restricted via specialized ID passes, CCTV surveillance, and intense security screening.
Heightened Surveillance: Increased patrolling, vehicle checkpoints, and lodge inspections enforced throughout the city.
A multi-tier security cover is in place in Chennai as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives on Saturday for a students' interaction and lunch meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The city is also under tight security as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend multiple programmes here on Sunday.
According to a police official, access to the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Maanavargalin Kural) event is restricted to QR code entry, segregating gender entry corridors and completely excluding the general public from the event to ensure law and order control.
Strict Security Grid
The city is under an exceptionally dense five-tier security blanket comprising 15,000 police personnel led by Chennai police commissioner A Amalraj and the heightened city-wide protocol directly reinforces the security presence surrounding the Island Grounds - the venue of the interaction - and also VVIP transit routes today.
According to TNCC chief Manickam Tagore, about 10,000 to 20,000 students who registered and received the QR code alone will participate in the event.
"Our leader will address issues related to Tamil Nadu students, such as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, lack of jobs, education for girls and women and the union government's educational policy. It is going to be an interaction session," Tagore said.
Ahead of Gandhi's visit, Tagore confirmed that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, would meet CM Vijay at his Neelankarai residence for a lunch meeting before attending the students' interaction.
High-Profile Alliance Meet
After his arrival, Gandhi is scheduled to travel to a star hotel in Guindy and later proceed for the crucial luncheon meeting with the chief minister at around 1.30 pm. This marks the first meeting between the two leaders after the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance was formed. TVK, Congress and VCK are part of the alliance.
Following this, Gandhi would travel to the Island Grounds here for the "Maanavargalin Kural" interaction.
Promotional banners, flyers, and digital posters have been widely put up at the Island Grounds and across Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and its student wings, with the posters prominently showcasing the dual bilingual identity of the campaign: "Chhatron Ki Goonj" in Hindi and "Maanavargalin Kural" in Tamil.
They carry distinct, high-energy phrases targeting youth empowerment. The prominent slogans and quotes featured on the campaign material include: "Chennai students, this one's for YOU. You talk. Rahul listens," while another poster states: "Your voice belongs here. Your questions belong here."
One slogan aims at encouraging students to bring their concerns regarding jobs, education, and competitive exams directly to the stage. "Got something to say? Got something to ask? Pull up with your college crew." – A Gen-Z-friendly tagline is put up across college campuses to drive group registrations.
Some larger digital posters and banners utilise direct quotes from Gandhi's previous visits to the state to highlight his connection with the region: "I really love coming to Tamil Nadu" and his supporters saying "We love you, Rahul Gandhi."
The branding features a distinct aesthetic targeting "Gen Z Chennai," depicting energetic student rallies.
Direct Youth Engagement
The venue carries immense political and educational significance for both the Congress party and the local student demographic. Unlike traditional public political rallies that feature long speeches from leaders on a stage, this event is designed as a two-way, unscripted interaction. The format is intended to give students the floor to directly question the Leader of the Opposition about employment scarcity, educational financial pressures, and career uncertainties.
By choosing Chennai - a major educational hub - the campaign is strategically focused on building a youth-led movement. It aims to channel student voices against systematic issues like nepotism, while politically anchoring the youth demographic ahead of upcoming elections.
According to sources, the intelligence wing and local police patrol squads have intensified vehicle inspections, surveillance operations, and lodge checks across Central Chennai and near transit routes to pre-empt any security lapses.
Following the evening engagement, Gandhi is slated to depart from Island Grounds for Chennai Airport at around 8.30 pm to catch the 9.40 pm return flight to New Delhi.