PM Modi Meets Liechtenstein’s Prince Alois, Focus On Trade And Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, during the European nation’s first state visit to India.
Prince Alois, accompanied by Hereditary Princess Sophie, is visiting with senior officials and business leaders. The discussions come as both countries seek to expand cooperation following the India–European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which entered into force in 2025.
Announcing their arrival at Hyderabad House, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X: “Furthering the momentum in our bilateral partnership. PM Narendra Modi warmly received H.S.H Hereditary Prince Alois and H.R.H Hereditary Princess Sophie of Liechtenstein at Hyderabad House today. Discussions aimed at further strengthening our ties lie ahead.”
Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Modi welcomed the couple at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Speaking to reporters, Prince Alois said the visit reflected Liechtenstein’s commitment to its relationship with India.
“I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein’s first state visit to this remarkable country,” he said.
He described TEPA as a significant milestone and identified innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology as areas offering scope for closer cooperation.
“We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further,” he said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Prince Alois ahead of the talks with Modi, highlighting the agreement’s role in expanding bilateral engagement.
“Our bilateral partnership is witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of domains, driven by the opportunities enabled by India - EFTA TEPA,” Jaishankar wrote on X.
Before reaching Hyderabad House, Prince Alois and Princess Sophie visited Rajghat, where they laid a wreath in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and signed the visitors’ book. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary accompanied them.
The couple arrived in New Delhi from Vadodara on Monday and were received at the airport by Chaudhary. Their delegation is scheduled to depart on Wednesday.
The MEA said the visit would strengthen bilateral relations and open opportunities for cooperation in new areas. India and Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993.
Prince Alois previously visited India in 2010 and 2018 and attended the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February 2026.