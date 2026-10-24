Liechtenstein's Prince Alois To Undertake 4-Day India visit

Liechtenstein's Hereditary Prince Alois will undertake a four-day state visit to India from October 25 to 28.
He will hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi to expand trade, investment, and technology ties.
The visit includes high-level meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Liechtenstein's Prince Alois will kick-start a four-day visit to India beginning Sunday to shore up bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.
Prince Alois, presently serving as the acting head of the tiny European nation, will be accompanied by his spouse, Princess Sophie and a business delegation comprising several top industry leaders, it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hereditary Prince Alois will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss cooperation in various areas including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation and people-to-people exchanges as well as exchange views on regional and global developments, the ministry said.
It will be Prince Alois's second visit to India in 2026. He earlier visited New Delhi in February to attend the AI Impact Summit.
The Prince had previously visited India in 2010 and 2018.
The visiting leader will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour, according to the MEA.
"The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since the operationalisation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2025," the MEA said.
"The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest," it said in a statement.
The TEAPA was signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in March, 2024 following nearly 16 years of negotiations.
The pact came into effect in October last year.
Under the mega trade pact, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) States of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are looking at making an investment of USD 100 billion in India over the next 15 years.