Dalit Men Viewing Durga Idol Immersion Procession Abused, Assaulted In UP's Ballia; 6 Booked

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PTI
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Uttar Pradesh Police book six individuals in Ballia district after four Dalit men were verbally abused and physically assaulted during a festive procession

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Vijayadashami
People immerse an idol of Goddess Durga on 'Vijayadashami', the final day of the Durga Puja festival, in Nadia district, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Four Dalit men were abused and assaulted while watching a Durga idol immersion procession in Ballia.

  • Garwar police registered an FIR against six named suspects following a complaint filed by the victims.

  • Police launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing accused while further probe remains underway.

Four people were injured after a group allegedly attacked some Dalit men viewing a Durga idol immersion procession here, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered on Friday against six named accused under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Sharma said.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on October 21 near Dai Sthan in Garwar police station area, when a Durga idol immersion procession was passing.

The accused allegedly arrived armed with sticks and weapons, abused Pappu and Pankaj Kumar using casteist slurs and assaulted them. When Harindra and Ajit intervened, they were also beaten up, the complaint said.

The accused allegedly threatened the victims with death before fleeing.

The six named accused are Subhash Rajbhar, Mukesh Rajbhar, Pradeep, Abhay, Prince and Saurabh, DSP Sharma said, adding that the matter is being investigated

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