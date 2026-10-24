Ishan Kishan Out For India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I? Report Hints At Another Blow For India

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Ishan Kishan is likely to miss India’s third T20I against New Zealand due to a right adductor strain. The match is scheduled for October 27 in Wellington, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replacing Kishan in the second T20I and Kumar Kushagra added as wicketkeeping cover

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Ishan Kishan Out For India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I? Report Hints At Another Blow For India
India's Ishan Kishan looks on during the second T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan is likely to miss India’s third T20I against New Zealand due to a right adductor strain

  • The 28-year-old is expected to remain unavailable for the match in Wellington on October 27

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced Kishan in the second T20I, while Kumar Kushagra was added as wicketkeeping cover

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is likely to miss India’s third T20I against New Zealand after being ruled out of the second match due to an injury sustained during the series opener.

According to a report by India Today, the 28-year-old is likely to remain unavailable for the third T20I, scheduled to be played at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday (October 27).

Kishan suffered a low-grade right adductor strain while fielding in the first T20I against the Black Caps on Thursday (October 22).

Kishan has been India’s highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2026. In his absence, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replaced him in India’s playing XI for the second T20I, while Kumar Kushagra was added to the squad as wicketkeeping cover.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday (October 24).

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