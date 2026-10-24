Tilak varma breaks world record most catches t20i 2026 ind vs nz india vs new zealand 2nd match christchurch

World Record! Tilak Varma Registers Most Catches By A Fielder In A Calendar Year

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 24 October 2026 1:29 pm

Tilak Varma has shattered the world record for the most catches by a fielder in a calendar year. He took the catches of Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell to take his tally to 26 this year.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 24 October 2026 1:29 pm

India's Tilak Varma takes the catch to get Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Summary of this article Tilak Varma broke the record for the most catches by a player in a calendar year.

He has taken 26 catches in 2026, surpassing Indonesia's Danilson Hawoe.

He took the catches of Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell to officially break the record. Tilak Varma has proven to be the safest pair of hands in the field since his debut for Team India. He reached a new milestone on Saturday after taking the catches to dismiss Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert during the second T20I against New Zealand, pushing his tally to 26 catches in 2026. With this, he broke the record for the most catches by a player in a single calendar year, surpassing Danilson Hawoe of Indonesia, who took 25 catches in 2025. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd T20I Prince Yadav In, Mayank Yadav Out! India Make Tactical Change In 2nd T20I Vs New Zealand By Outlook Sports Desk Most catches as a fielder in a calendar year in T20Is 26* - Tilak Varma (IND) in 2026

25 - Danilson Hawoe (Indonesia) in 2025

24 - Muhammad Waseem (UAE) in 2024

21 - Sharvin Muniandy (Malaysia) in 2025

20 - Brian Masaba (Uganda) in 2023

20 - Tanzid Hasan (BAN) in 2025