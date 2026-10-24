World Record! Tilak Varma Registers Most Catches By A Fielder In A Calendar Year

Tilak Varma broke the record for the most catches by a player in a calendar year.
He has taken 26 catches in 2026, surpassing Indonesia's Danilson Hawoe.
He took the catches of Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell to officially break the record.
Tilak Varma has proven to be the safest pair of hands in the field since his debut for Team India.
He reached a new milestone on Saturday after taking the catches to dismiss Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert during the second T20I against New Zealand, pushing his tally to 26 catches in 2026.
With this, he broke the record for the most catches by a player in a single calendar year, surpassing Danilson Hawoe of Indonesia, who took 25 catches in 2025.
Most catches as a fielder in a calendar year in T20Is
26* - Tilak Varma (IND) in 2026
25 - Danilson Hawoe (Indonesia) in 2025
24 - Muhammad Waseem (UAE) in 2024
21 - Sharvin Muniandy (Malaysia) in 2025
20 - Brian Masaba (Uganda) in 2023
20 - Tanzid Hasan (BAN) in 2025