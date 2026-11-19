Sai Pallavi played Sita in Nitesh Tiwari- directed Ramayana.
The actress opened up about her grandfather's reaction to her role as Mata Sita.
The second part of Ramayana is set for a Diwali 2028 release.
Actress Sai Pallavi has been receiving a lot of love for playing the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Now, a clip of her grandfather's reaction to her character in the movie is going viral on social media. In the video, he says Sai did not act in Ramayana. The actress has now addressed the remark and explained the context behind it.
Sai Pallavi on her grandfather's reaction
Sai Pallavi sat down for an interview with Behindwoods and addressed the viral clip in which her grandfather said, "Sai Pallavi did not act in Ramayana." She said that the video was cut short and the context of his statement was misunderstood.
Sai Pallavi explained what her grandfather meant and said, "But actually he replied, 'I don't think she acted, I think it was God only has acted through her'.”
In an earlier interview with BritAsia TV, Pallavi recalled growing up in a family where her grandparents often referred to her and the other children as gods and goddesses.
She said, "I grew up in a household where my grandparents would call us gods and goddesses. So when we did something wrong, they would say, 'You are a goddess, you should not do this.' That is a lot of added pressure."
Sai Pallavi's grandparents were the first to know how her role
The actress also shared that her grandparents were the first ones she told about being offered the role of Sita. She recalled their reaction and shared, "But when I was offered the role, the first people I told about this were my grandparents. They were really happy".
Pallavi had earlier addressed the challenges of essaying a goddess on the big screen. Sai at a promotional event had shared that playing such a role was a blessing in disguise and had also credited the full team for bringing the story to life.
“It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version. I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film", Sai added.
Talking about Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari has directed the movie, where Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Mata Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. Ramayana: Part 1 was released on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated for release on Diwali 2028.