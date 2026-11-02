TV Actor Anuj Thakur Passes Away At 33 After Seizure

Rupesh Sonar Mourns Anuj Thakur's Loss

"Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," he wrote on Instagram.