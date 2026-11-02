TV Actor Anuj Thakur Passes Away At 33 After Seizure

TV actor Anuj Thakur died at 33.
He passed away due to a seizure in sleep.
His friend and casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news.
Television actor Anuj Thakur passed away in his sleep at his Oshiwara home on Tuesday, October 27, following a suspected seizure. He was 33.
Casting director Rupesh Sonar, a close friend of Thakur, confirmed the news in an Instagram post, mentioning the family needs sensitivity and privacy. Rupesh said Thakur's family informed him of the tragedy.
Rupesh Sonar Mourns Anuj Thakur's Loss
"Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey. Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," he wrote on Instagram.
Anuj Thakur has been a part of TV shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga, and Mahisagar.
Rupesh also revealed that he had met Anuj only 10 days ago.
"I couldn't believe it because I had met him just 10 days earlier. I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I couldn't understand what could have happened. I spoke to his brother, who was not in a position to speak much. So, I went to meet his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode," Rupesh shared with The Times Of India.
He said furthermore, "Anuj was an early riser. He would wake up at 4.30 am every day and follow his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn't get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had passed away."
Rupesh first met Anuj in 2008, when they worked together on their debut show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka.