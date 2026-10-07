‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’: Modi’s 2047 Message As BJP Faces Key Poll Tests

“The motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas has been the foundation of good governance for me. The country has faced major tragedies and society was divided for vote-bank only for the sake of politics. If water does not reach the fields, who will suffer? Is it that farmers of only one caste would be affected by this? If there is no electricity, does darkness impact the homes of only one community? The answer for all these is ‘No’. If there are problems that impact everyone, then the solutions must also be for everyone. We have to strive for good governance and ensure that every beneficiary is included and no eligible person should be left out,” said Modi on at the event to celebrate his 25 years in public service.