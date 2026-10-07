Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Delhi’s Shri Vinayaka Temple as he completed 25 years as head of government.
The Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Modi, while the BJP and its allies organised events to mark the milestone.
Celebrations include the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and a “Seva Jyoti” programme at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple here on Wednesday to mark the completion of 25 years as head of government and renewed his pledge to serve the country with utmost dedication.
Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections- since October 7, 2001.
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Shri Vinayak Mandir
"Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.
He said he prayed that everyone be blessed by the grace of 'Vignaharta' (Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles), and that the nation continue to progress on the path of growth.
The visit came as the prime minister marked 25 years of continuous service as the head of a government. Modi’s political journey in executive office began in Gujarat, where he served as chief minister from 2001 until 2014, before becoming prime minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance won the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
Modi Marks 25 Years At Helm Of Government
The milestone has been marked by events and official acknowledgements. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Modi on completing 25 years as the head of a government.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is also organising events in Delhi to mark Modi’s 25 years in public life and leadership. A programme titled “Seva Jyoti” is being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, with traffic restrictions announced in parts of central Delhi in view of the event.
Modi’s temple visit added a religious dimension to the anniversary, with the prime minister using the occasion to seek blessings for the country rather than making a political statement.
His prayer that India continue on the path of progress echoed a theme frequently used in his public addresses, while the visit also marked a personal moment on a day that represents one of the longest continuous periods of executive leadership in independent India.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies are also organising events across the country to mark the milestone. The celebrations are part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which began on September 17 and has included blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, welfare outreach, exhibitions and cultural programmes.
In Delhi, the BJP is holding a programme titled “Seva Jyoti” at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. The event has also prompted traffic restrictions in parts of central Delhi as party workers and supporters are expected to converge at the venue.