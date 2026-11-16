Rinku Singh Invites PM Modi To His Wedding

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Indian cricketer Rinku Singh invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his wedding celebrations.

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Rinku Singh,wedding
Rinku Singh invites PM Modi to his wedding Photo: X/Priya Saroj
Summary of this article

  • Indian cricketer Rinku Singh invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding in Lucknow on December 4.

  • Rinku shared a photograph with Modi, describing the meeting as a special moment.

  • He is set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj.

India cricketer Rinku Singh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding in Lucknow on December 4.

Rinku posted a photograph with Modi on his Instagram page and said that he was honoured to meet the PM.

"Honoured to meet our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us," wrote Rinku on Instagram.

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Rinku is getting married to Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj.

The middle-order batter has played two ODIs and 48 T20s for India.

He was a part of the national squad that won the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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