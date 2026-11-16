Rinku Singh Invites PM Modi To His Wedding

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding in Lucknow on December 4.
Rinku shared a photograph with Modi, describing the meeting as a special moment.
He is set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj.
India cricketer Rinku Singh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding in Lucknow on December 4.
Rinku posted a photograph with Modi on his Instagram page and said that he was honoured to meet the PM.
"Honoured to meet our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us," wrote Rinku on Instagram.
The middle-order batter has played two ODIs and 48 T20s for India.
He was a part of the national squad that won the T20 World Cup earlier this year.