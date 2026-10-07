No Longer Apologetic, No Longer Awkward, The New Rahul Gandhi Finds His Audience

This is a far cry from the Gandhi of the past, who was often seen performing Hindu rituals before television cameras, seemingly trying to squeeze himself into the political mould of a Hindutva leader. The effort often appeared hesitant, even awkward, as though he was borrowing an identity that did not quite fit. The new Gandhi is markedly different. He appears to have abandoned the pursuit of soft Hindutva altogether, choosing instead to define his own ideological space and confront the BJP without trying to imitate it. He knows his constituency, is clearer about what he stands for and, most importantly, appears far more comfortable in his own political skin.