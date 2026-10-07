No Longer Apologetic, No Longer Awkward, The New Rahul Gandhi Finds His Audience

Nothing is permanent in politics, least of all a politician’s public persona. Rahul Gandhi has experienced this more dramatically than anyone in Indian politics. For years, he was the politician against whom every speech could be weaponised, his every stumble was amplified and every awkward phrase was turned into evidence that he did not belong in politics at all.
The son, grandson and great-grandson of prime ministers, he seemed trapped by the very inheritance that was supposed to make his political journey inevitable. His opponents found him an easy target. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT machinery could take a stray sentence from a speech, strip it of context and turn it into a national joke. His critics portrayed him as a reluctant heir, carrying the burden of a famous surname without quite possessing the requisite political instincts.
That Gandhi has not so much disappeared as has been replaced.
Increasingly, the political conversation around Gandhi is beginning to look less settled as public perception is changing. It is not simply that he speaks better, or with greater confidence. It is that he now appears to understand the political value of his own voice. He can switch between Hindi and English without losing the crowd, deliver a line and wait for the applause, attack an institution and hold the attention of an audience that once seemed to regard him with curiosity, if not amusement. The Gandhi name, which for years was both his greatest asset and his biggest liability, is beginning to acquire a different meaning.
The transformation is most visible in the fight over the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The controversy has put the institution and the office of the Chief Election Commissioner under an unusually intense political spotlight. But it has also brought into sharper focus something Gandhi had been saying for years, long before many other opposition politicians began speaking publicly about the electoral machinery, the conduct of elections and the concentration of institutional power. In a country where the Opposition has many faces and often struggles to find a single political voice, the persistence and precision of Gandhi’s criticism has given him the air of a politician who knows exactly what business he is in.
That may be the most consequential change in Brand Rahul. He is no longer merely responding to the political conversation or trying to find his place within it. On some of the issues that have now become central to the Opposition’s argument, he was there first. And SIR has given those arguments a new audience, while giving the politician who made them a new kind of political legitimacy.
Given that a majority of Indians are active internet users, the change in digital search patterns for Gandhi show that the public is getting more interested in him. In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained decisive lead over Gandhi in search volumes. For example, in mid-2023, Modi’s search index peaked near 90 on a 100-point scale, while Gandhi sat significantly lower at around 17. But by early to mid-2026, as per Google Trends, the composite search popularity and digital signal gap dramatically narrowed. Political analyses of digital metrics indicated that the overall search interest gap between the two leaders shrank to approximately four points.
Supporting Role
Democratic politics demands confrontation with the government in power. But confrontation is not the same as perpetual combat, and certainly not a contest in which the opposition must respond to every political provocation from the front foot. The Congress has repeatedly learnt this lesson the hard way in its campaigns against the BJP and Modi. On Pulwama, Galwan and, more recently, Pahalgam, its attacks on Modi failed to produce the political dividends the party sought. Instead, they enabled the government to turn the narrative around, put the Congress on the defensive and allowed Modi to occupy the political high ground. In each case, the Congress ended up strengthening the very political advantage it was seeking to erode.
The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam-leak controversy offered a strikingly different lesson. As the issue began to gather momentum under the leadership of fledgling Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijit Dipke, Gandhi chose not to rush into the fray. He kept his distance, allowing the anger to build organically rather than turning it into yet another Congress Vs Modi confrontation. Within a month, the CJP protests had captured the imagination of the country’s youth and, crucially, succeeded in making the BJP government answerable. For the first time since Modi came to power in 2014, the government found itself on the back foot over an issue driven by young voters. The pressure eventually culminated in the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Gandhi can switch between Hindi & English, deliver a line and wait for the applause.
The political lesson is difficult to miss: sometimes the most effective opposition is not the loudest. Gandhi did not need to own the NEET movement for the Congress to benefit from it. In fact, well before Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike demanding Pradhan’s resignation, Gandhi had already launched his first “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme, giving students a platform to raise concerns over rising costs, NEET and the growing problem of exam paper leaks. What mattered, ultimately, was not who could claim credit for the agitation, but whether the government could be forced to respond. For Gandhi, the outcome mattered more than the ownership of the moment.
Also, he couldn’t have lent credibility to a competing force that may or may not turn political in the near future. “If these new youth-led movements become a political force later, they could align themselves with the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party, or they could remain independent. They may also end up splitting the Opposition votes,” says political strategist Amitabh Tiwari. Gandhi can’t afford to overlook the vote arithmetic.
Despite the political calculations, the NEET episode firmly cemented Gandhi’s position as the leader of the opposition. He did eventually join the crescendo, making his presence felt at the protests. Images of him being bruised during the dharna outside Modi’s residence gave him the visibility he needed to be seen as standing with the protesting youth. It was a carefully calibrated intervention: he did not own the movement, but he ensured that his presence was felt when it mattered. In doing so, Gandhi positioned himself on the side of an issue that resonated deeply with the youth, a demography every political party is desperate to capture in India today.
Winning Cadre & Allies
Gandhi’s journey as the leader of the Congress since 2014 has been anything but enviable. The party won just 44 seats in 2014. Although it won 52 seats in 2019, it wasn’t enough. It has repeatedly lost state elections, often faltering in the final leg of the contest. The charge that Gandhi was a reluctant politician, therefore, acquired a certain credibility. Under his leadership, the Congress also watched several of its younger leaders cross over to the BJP, while a group of senior leaders repeatedly showed their displeasure to the party high command. Together, these developments raised a fundamental question about Gandhi’s ability to hold the party together through its most difficult years.
Something, however, appears to have changed over the past year. Gandhi has begun to build a personal following within the Congress, while offering its cadre something they had long lacked: ideological clarity and a sense of political direction. Most significantly, he has drawn a line against the temptation to embrace soft Hindutva in the hope of reclaiming voters in the BJP’s strongholds. Instead, Gandhi has chosen to confront the BJP’s Hindutva politics head-on and challenge the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS)interpretation of Indian society. For a party that spent years looking uncertain about what it stood for, the clarity itself may be the beginning of a revival.
Gandhi has articulated that distinction in stark terms. “If you look slightly deeply at the difference between the BJP, the RSS and us, the Congress party, you will see that they stand for centralisation of power and we stand for de-centralisation of power,” he said in Kerala. It is a formulation that captures the ideological line he is now drawing with increasing confidence.
This is a far cry from the Gandhi of the past, who was often seen performing Hindu rituals before television cameras, seemingly trying to squeeze himself into the political mould of a Hindutva leader. The effort often appeared hesitant, even awkward, as though he was borrowing an identity that did not quite fit. The new Gandhi is markedly different. He appears to have abandoned the pursuit of soft Hindutva altogether, choosing instead to define his own ideological space and confront the BJP without trying to imitate it. He knows his constituency, is clearer about what he stands for and, most importantly, appears far more comfortable in his own political skin.
Gandhi has also become more comfortable with his antecedents. A large number of leaders who quit the Congress over the last decade did so by accusing him of incompetence. Leaders such as Himanta Biswa Sarma have openly criticised Gandhi’s way of running the party after switching to the BJP. Gandhi, however, no longer appears apologetic about the privilege into which he was born. Instead, he has learnt to speak about it as a burden, and to place his own personal history within a larger argument about privilege, loss and power.
For more than two years, Gandhi’s candid videos addressing young Indians directly have been gaining traction on platforms such as Instagram.
His speeches increasingly draw on the trauma of losing his grandmother and father to assassinations, experiences that scarred his childhood and shaped his understanding of political violence. At the same time, he has become more willing to confront the Congress’ own senior leadership. At a recent Congress Working Committee meeting, he directly challenged senior leaders over their lack of trust in him on the issue of “vote chori”. The change is subtle but significant. Gandhi is no longer simply trying to persuade the party that he can lead it. He has categorically defined what the party must stand for.
Gandhi’s growing command over his political message also appears to be changing the equation within the INDIA bloc. Mamata Banerjee, who has often been an assertive voice within the Opposition alliance and has had a fractious relationship with the Congress and Gandhi, has now signalled a greater openness to Gandhi’s leadership. “I’m not egoistic. You can be the PM,” she said, a remark that would have been difficult to imagine at a time when Gandhi’s leadership of the Opposition was far more contested.
The significance lies less in the prospect of Gandhi becoming prime minister than in the shift in the conversation around him. Leaders who once saw the Congress as a party whose national influence needed to be balanced are increasingly having to reckon with Gandhi as a central figure in the Opposition’s political architecture.
Finding A New Audience
The CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar established that young Indians are as politically engaged as the generations before them and could prove decisive in determining the next government. The political class has taken notice. The prime minister’s newfound embrace of Instagram videos, in which he addresses young Indians as his “friends”, and the increasingly informal language used by BJP leaders in Parliament reflect a broader attempt to connect with a generation that is blunt, irreverent and less impressed by the polished political vocabulary of the past.
His outreach is now moving beyond the screen. “Chhatron Ki Goonj” events in BJP-governed cities such as Kota, Indore, Pune and Dehradun have put him directly in front of young voters, allowing him to address issues that sit at the heart of their anxieties, from exam-paper leaks and the cost of education to women’s safety and social freedoms. In Pune, his call to “smash the patriarchy”, once dismissed in conservative political circles as woke vocabulary, became part of a political conversation with young women. The choice of language is significant. It is less about sounding like a conventional politician and more about speaking in the idiom of a generation that has little patience for euphemism and expects blunt answers to questions that earlier remained limited to academic discourse.
Will this be enough for Gandhi to turn around the fortune of his party in the upcoming state elections leading up to the 2029 general elections?
Rasheed Kidwai, senior journalist and political analyst, points out that challenges remain. “There is a lot at stake because, remember, there is no silver medal in politics. You run well, you run fast, but if you are not fast enough, you are a loser. This has been a constant feature since 2014. Gandhi has done well, but he has not been able to humble Modi”
Whether Gandhi’s recent strategies translate into electoral wins will be crystal clear by 2029, but one thing has been consistent in his political journey—the wrath of his critics, both in the political circles and outside. They have been unkind. Tags like inexperienced, immature, incompetent, entitled, dynastic, privileged and petulant refuse to leave him.
Senior journalist and political analyst Arati Jerath gives him a benefit of doubt. “Though he has been a slightly withdrawn leader, but he is making an effort to change that with his actions,” she says. The smooth leadership transition in Karnataka and holding firm against internal pressure while dealing with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Punjab are being praised.
Whether Gandhi can sustain this momentum remains to be seen. Indian democracy is as much about personalities as it is about the cadre on the ground. The BJP has dominated Indian politics for more than a decade by combining both. The Congress may now have found a personality capable of commanding voters’ attention, but getting them to the polling booth will require a cadre as disciplined, organised and relentless as its principal rival. Whatever the eventual outcome, one thing is clear: the “pappu” caricature has stopped fitting Gandhi. And that is precisely what should worry the BJP and his detractors.
Ashlin Mathew is senior associate editor, Outlook