Book Review: Peace In The Land Of The Dead Draws Readers Into Manipur's Past And Present

In “The Night of the Fire”, when two teenagers who are in love elope and “disappear completely”, the whole community goes into a tizzy. People call the two lovers’ story “a folktale come to life”—the tale of Khupching and Ngambawn, the doomed lovers who ran away to be together after they were “denied their happily ever after”. “The Night of the Fire” traces the trajectory of life in Lamka since the early 1990s; the winds of change sweeping across the land, the growing influence of Western culture on the youth, adults despairing that “young minds were bent towards sin, singing along to blasphemous words that preachers rephrased in their sermons with disgust”. Rattled by change, many talk about something “satanic” at work in the world. The church steps in to save corrupt young souls. Waves of religiosity wash over the community. The entire episode is narrated as a flashback by a group of the missing couple’s friends who delve into the episode years later, revealing the collective psyche of their community in the process.