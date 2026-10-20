Pathan was elected to Parliament in 2024 on a Trinamool Congress ticket. Following the West Bengal Assembly elections, he was among 20 Trinamool MPs who broke with party chief Mamata Banerjee and merged with the little-known NCPI before joining the NDA ranks in Parliament. The political circumstances surrounding the reported land settlement have prompted questions about whether the change in alignment influenced the outcome; no such link has been established in the information provided.