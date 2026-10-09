TMC MP Samirul Islam Seeks UN Intervention Over Kolkata Water Crisis

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has written to the UN human rights chief over an alleged drinking water cutoff in Kolkata's Jyoti Nagar Colony.
Islam alleges the supply was cut off after the BJP came to power in West Bengal because the colony's residents are Muslims.
He has urged UN human rights mechanisms to seek an explanation from authorities over the prolonged disruption in drinking water supply.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has written to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights seeking intervention over the alleged cutoff of the drinking water supply to Kolkata's Jyoti Nagar Colony after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.
In his letter, Islam sought the intervention of the UN human rights chief over the prolonged disruption in drinking water supply to the colony.
“As the BJP came to power, the drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony in Kolkata was cut off, because the residents are Muslims and are not considered part of the BJP's so-called vote bank,” Islam said.
According to PTI, Islam argued in his letter that the alleged disruption was a human rights issue, not merely a matter of civic services. He cited the United Nations' recognition of access to safe and clean drinking water and sanitation as a human right, saying the situation had implications for residents' rights to health, dignity and an adequate standard of living.
“The residents have not asked for a privilege or a special benefit. They are asking for access to something indispensable for their survival,” Islam said in the letter.
Islam also warned that the lack of drinking water could lead to widespread disease and affect the health of thousands of people, particularly those from poor and underprivileged sections of society, PTI reported.
He urged the relevant UN human rights mechanisms to take note of the alleged disruption and seek information from the authorities concerned about the prolonged failure to provide an adequate and regular supply of drinking water to the colony's residents.