The Route, The Handler And The Open Questions

According to the ATS, the handler is a Pakistan-based Jaish operative identified as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah. He allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 to the man's account to pay for a new phone, travel, a hotel and other logistics. The man travelled from Assam to Bhopal by train and then to Vadodara by bus, and left his hotel without completing the formal check-out. He then went towards Dahod, where he allegedly collected a weapon from a spot named by his handler.