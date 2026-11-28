Gujarat ATS arrested a 22-year-old man from Assam near Halol with an AK-47, alleging he planned an attack on the Vadodara Air Force station for Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Police say his phone held photos of the station gate, weapon-training videos and a Pakistan-based number, and that his handler, Mufti Rafiq, sent Rs 50,000 and allegedly promised he could reach Pakistan.
The ATS is examining call records and bank transactions to find who helped him, and the allegations have not been tested in court.
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 22-year-old man from Assam, suspected of links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, near Halol in Panchmahal district, on charges of plotting an attack on the Indian Air Force station in Vadodara. He was found with an AK-47. Investigators say he had been in touch with a Pakistan-based handler for more than a year, and planned to cross over to Pakistan after carrying out the attack.
What Police Say Was On His Phone
Police found a Pakistan-based mobile number on the man's phone, along with a video showing how to fire a weapon without fear, according to reports of the ATS's findings. His WhatsApp and gallery contained photographs and videos of the gate of the Vadodara Air Force Station, and clips on handling automatic assault rifles such as the AK-47.
ATS Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi said the man had visited the station posing as a tourist, conducted reconnaissance and photographed the premises on his phone. He had allegedly learned how an AK-47 works, including its components and loading mechanism, from YouTube videos and material sent by his handler. The ATS said he was radicalised over time through online material and social media interactions, and had been receiving instructions on WhatsApp and Instagram.
Not everything on the phone was original. An official told IANS that one video the man had sent to someone appeared to have been taken from the internet.
The Route, The Handler And The Open Questions
According to the ATS, the handler is a Pakistan-based Jaish operative identified as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah. He allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 to the man's account to pay for a new phone, travel, a hotel and other logistics. The man travelled from Assam to Bhopal by train and then to Vadodara by bus, and left his hotel without completing the formal check-out. He then went towards Dahod, where he allegedly collected a weapon from a spot named by his handler.
Investigators say the man wanted to join the group's ranks and to attain what he described as "martyrdom". The handler allegedly promised he could reach Pakistan after the attack.
The ATS is analysing the man's call detail records, mobile data and financial transactions to establish the extent of his contacts and to identify who helped move the weapon. It is also examining whether he had local contacts in Gujarat or received any help during his journey from Assam. The reports do not say how the AK-47 reached the pick-up point.
Air Force installations have been targets before. In January 2016, Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked gunmen attacked the Pathankot Air Force base in Punjab, an attack investigators said was aided by Pakistan's ISI.
The allegations are those of the ATS and have not been tested in court. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.