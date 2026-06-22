How A ₹5.6 Crore Plot Became A ₹20.5 Crore Land Dispute

VMC proposed allotting a municipal plot to Yusuf Pathan for ₹5.6 crore in 2012
The Gujarat government rejected the proposal, leading to a long-running legal dispute
The land is now valued at ₹20.5 crore and is set to be auctioned by the civic body
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation's (VMC) decision to auction a prime civic plot in the city's Tandalja area has brought renewed attention to a land dispute involving former Indian cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan. What began as a proposal to allot municipal land worth around ₹5.6 crore in 2012 has evolved into a legal battle over a property now valued at approximately ₹20.5 crore.
What Is The Yusuf Pathan Land Row?
The dispute centres on a 978-square-metre municipal plot in Tandalja. In 2012, Yusuf Pathan approached the VMC seeking allotment of the land to build a stable. The civic body passed a resolution proposing to sell the plot directly to him.
However, because the land belonged to the municipality, the proposed allotment required approval from the Gujarat government. That approval never came, setting the stage for a dispute that lasted more than a decade.
Why Was The Plot Originally Offered Without Auction?
At the time, the VMC resolved to sell the plot to Pathan at a rate of ₹57,270 per square metre, translating into a total value of roughly ₹5.6 crore.
The proposal did not involve a public auction. Under municipal regulations, such direct allotments require state government approval to ensure transparency and protect public assets. The proposal was therefore sent to the Gujarat government for consideration.
In June 2014, the state government rejected the request, effectively preventing the allotment from taking effect.
How Did The Price Triple In 14 Years?
The value of the land increased significantly as Vadodara expanded and property prices rose in the western parts of the city.
When the allotment was first proposed, the plot was valued at about ₹5.6 crore. According to the latest civic assessment, the same parcel is now estimated to be worth around ₹20.5 crore.
The sharp increase illustrates how delays in land disposal and prolonged litigation can dramatically alter the financial value of public assets.
What Happens If Public Land Is Occupied Without Allotment?
The matter eventually reached the Gujarat High Court after questions were raised about the continued occupation of the plot despite the state's rejection of the allotment proposal.
In September 2025, the High Court ruled that no final allotment order had ever been legally issued in Pathan's favour. The court observed that once the state government rejected the proposal, no enforceable right over the land survived.
The judgment described the continued possession of the property as an encroachment and directed the VMC to take appropriate legal measures to recover the land.
Can The Government Recover Market Value?
With the legal dispute resolved, the VMC has moved to reclaim and monetise the property. The Tandalja plot is now among seven municipal properties approved by the standing committee for public auction.
If the proposal receives final approval from the VMC general board, the civic body will auction the land through a competitive bidding process. Such a process is expected to ensure that the municipality receives the prevailing market value rather than the much lower price proposed more than a decade ago.
Why This Case Matters Beyond One Cricketer
The case extends beyond the involvement of a well-known public figure. It highlights the legal safeguards governing the disposal of public land and underscores the importance of state oversight in municipal transactions.
The dispute also demonstrates how courts can intervene when public property remains occupied without a valid allotment. For local governments, the case serves as a reminder that delays in resolving land disputes can have major financial consequences, particularly when property values rise sharply over time.
As the VMC prepares to auction the land, the episode is likely to be cited as a significant example of how transparency, regulatory approval and judicial scrutiny shape the management of public assets.