Two Foreign Nationals Die At Bengaluru’s Conrad Hotel Pool, Probe Underway

Two foreign nationals died after a suspected electrocution at Bengaluru’s Conrad Hotel pool.
Police identified the deceased as German national Alexander Maximilian Theiss and Slovakian national Juraj Horvat.
A US hotel guest and an Indian pool attendant were injured while trying to rescue them.
Two foreign nationals died allegedly due to electrocution at the swimming pool of the Conrad Hotel in Bengaluru on Friday evening, police said. A US national staying at the hotel and an Indian pool attendant were injured while trying to rescue them.
The incident took place at the swimming pool on the hotel’s third floor. The victims were identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss, 57, a German national and crew member with Lufthansa Airlines, and Juraj Horvat, 45, a Slovakian national who worked as a project manager at IBM, Indian Express reported.
The two people injured in the rescue attempt were identified as Mathew Desantis, 41, a US national and hotel guest, and Rahul Tiwari, 28, a pool attendant and lifeguard employed at the hotel. Both were taken to Manipal Hospital for treatment and are reported to be out of danger.
Vikram Amathe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), confirmed the incident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into how the two men came into contact with the suspected electrical current and what led to their deaths.
The hotel management had not commented on the incident. On Saturday morning, its website listed the swimming pool as “closed for maintenance” from October 31 to November 30.
The Conrad is a 24-storey, five-star hotel belonging to Hilton’s luxury portfolio. A standard room costs at least ₹25,000 per night. The deaths and injuries have raised questions about safety at the hotel’s pool, while the police investigation continues.