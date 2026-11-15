Shillong Literary Festival 2026: Talking Literature, Culture, Conservation

Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl spoke about his memoirs with Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, tracing Tripura's history of insurgency, resistance and political movements. He shared his his journey as a former insurgent fighting for the oppressed, his years of imprisonment, his meeting with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the struggle for constitutional protection for the people of Tripura, underlining the importance of identity, political rights and standing up for one's people. In a session held in Khasi, Raphael Warjri, Aijinkmen Janong and Rangkitbok Dohkrut explored the relationship between music, poetry and Khasi cultural identity. P.S. Thangkhiew spoke of a short-story writing competition started in memory of his father to encourage aspiring writers. The competition offers prizes for writers and students, with categories for Khasi, Garo and other languages, and requires original writing with no use of AI.