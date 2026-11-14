Review Of Anjum Hasan’s ‘Hometown: Shillong In The World’

As religious fundamentalism gained ground in Europe, the Bible and the figure of Christ became central to people's understanding of the world, with the devil seen as a presence in everyday life. Hasan shows how Shillong absorbed these influences through the arrival of denominations such as the Seventh-day Adventists and the Church of Christ. These pastor-led initiatives shaped the community through faith, but also brought the complexities of religious conversion. The colonial missions introduced Christianity among the Khasis, bringing vocational skills and creating a space of dissent against those who envisioned a Hindu rashtra. The conversion movement became so important that many converts sacrificed much to sustain the missions. It also contributed to the growth of the Khasi language, which absorbed elements from Greek, Hebrew and Aramaic.