Review Of ‘Wanderings In The Northeast, And Elsewhere’

Edited by Pradipta Borgohain, Wanderings in the Northeast, and Elsewhere (Rupa) is a book about wandering, but not just wandering only. The focus of this work of creative non-fiction is what happens after a movement: what the street leaves in the traveller, what the river sweeps away and refuses, what stays back after the train passes by, after the mountain fades behind the window, after the city becomes a photograph.