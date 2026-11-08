'Have Not Gone To Ram Temple, Nor Will I Ever Go,' Says TMC MP Kirti Azad

"I belong to the birthplace of Mata Sita. Mata Sita had to undergo the Agni Pariksha, and even after passing it, she was abandoned. Is it right for any human being to treat his wife this way -- to make her undergo the Agni Pariksha and then abandon her even after she passes it? This is not right. I visit Kamakhya Temple and Tripura Sundari Temple. Does that mean I am not a Hindu?" the TMC MP said.