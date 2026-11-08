Argentina Wants More Spies: Public Hiring Drive Draws 40,000 Applications In A Day

Argentina’s intelligence agency SIDE received more than 40,000 applications in the first 24 hours of its first public recruitment drive.
Applicants need Argentine citizenship and a secondary-school education, but no previous intelligence experience.
The selection process includes background, medical, physical and psychological checks, written tests and an interview.
A job advertisement asking people to consider a career in spying has drawn more than 40,000 applications in Argentina in its first 24 hours. The country’s main intelligence agency opened its first public recruitment drive, inviting applicants without previous experience in espionage or security.
The State Intelligence Secretariat, known as SIDE, launched the campaign on November 3, according to United Press International (UPI). Applications will remain open until November 30.
The agency is looking to expand its intelligence workforce and says it wants to build a career structure based on merit, training and performance. But it has also warned applicants to expect demanding work, irregular hours and real risks.
A Public Pitch From A Secretive Agency
SIDE has put up recruitment posters across Buenos Aires and near several universities. Modelled on the familiar Uncle Sam recruitment image, the posters carry the line: “We are looking for the best.”
“Starting today and through Nov. 30, all Argentine citizens who have completed secondary school can apply,” Intelligence Secretary Cristian Auguadra said, according to Clarín.
The agency said the response was swift despite its warning about the nature of the work. “We warned that it is hard work, that there are no fixed hours, that the demands are extreme and that the risks are real. Nevertheless, in just 24 hours, we have already received more than 40,000 applications from Argentines who want to work to defend the Argentine Republic,” SIDE said in a post.
Who Can Apply?
Applicants must be Argentine citizens, have completed secondary education and be willing to relocate to Buenos Aires, according to SIDE’s recruitment website. They must also pass medical, physical, psychological and security checks, including a background investigation.
The selection process starts with a profile review and an online general knowledge examination. Shortlisted candidates then face written tests, physical and psychological assessments, and a personal interview.
SIDE is seeking people with expertise in strategic analysis, cyberintelligence, technology, foreign languages, regional studies, operations and counterintelligence. Candidates with relevant skills in fields such as information security, law and criminology may also be considered.
Training Does Not Guarantee A Job
Candidates who clear the selection process may be invited to take a basic entry course at Argentina’s National Intelligence School. Completing the course does not guarantee employment; final appointments will depend on performance and available vacancies.
SIDE has not disclosed the number of jobs on offer or the salaries, UPI reported.
The public-facing campaign has prompted questions about whether such an open recruitment drive suits an intelligence agency. Former SIDE director Miguel Ángel Toma acknowledged the need to rebuild its workforce but questioned the highly visible approach.