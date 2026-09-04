Milei Threatens Sanctions On Oil Firms Over Falklands Exploration, Repeats Argentina Claim

Argentine President Javier Milei has threatened sanctions against energy companies involved in oil development near the Falkland Islands, which Argentina claims as its territory.
The dispute centres on the Sea Lion oilfield, estimated to contain 1.7 billion barrels of oil, where Britain's Rockhopper Exploration and Israel's Navitas Petroleum plan to begin production.
Milei has also pointed to possible changes in US policy towards the Falklands, while Britain insists the islands will remain a British Overseas Territory for as long as their residents wish.
Argentina’s President Javier Milei has threatened economic sanctions against companies involved in oil development near the Falkland Islands, widening a long-running dispute with the UK over the South Atlantic territory. In a national address, Milei called the Sea Lion oilfield a "clear and present danger" and signalled that Buenos Aires would move against firms working there. He said the "winds of change" favoured Argentina's claim to the islands and that he saw signs the US might reconsider its stance of neutrality on the issue.
Downing Street stated on Friday that it was "clear that the Falkland Islanders' right of self-determination extends to the right to exploit their own natural resources". It also reaffirmed that the islands would remain a British Overseas Territory "for as long as the Islanders wish".
The latest clash comes more than 40 years after the war over the territory, whose sovereignty remains disputed between Britain and Argentina. Milei, speaking from the presidential palace and flanked by his cabinet, repeated that the Falklands were "historically and legally" Argentinean.
Why Is Milei Threatening Oil Firms?
The centre of the latest dispute is the Sea Lion oilfield, about 130 miles from the islands. The field is estimated to hold 1.7 billion barrels of oil. By comparison, the Rosebank oil field, 80 miles west of the Shetland islands in the North Sea, contains an estimated 300 million barrels.
Two companies are due to start extracting oil there within two years. They are Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration and Israel’s Navitas Petroleum. Milei said Argentina could not allow that to happen and plans to send a sanctions bill to parliament targeting energy firms involved in the project.
Rockhopper has described the field as containing "highly marketable crude". Navitas, in a video posted earlier this year, showed work linked to the project, including a dock, a heliport and accommodation for oil workers. The BBC reported that it had contacted both companies for responses to Milei’s latest remarks.
The legal route already exists in Argentina. A current law allows restrictions on oil companies involved in projects deemed unauthorised on the islands. Milei argues Britain is acting in breach of a United Nations resolution that urges both sides not to take unilateral action while the sovereignty dispute remains unresolved.
He framed the issue as urgent. "If we do not act swiftly in a few months, they will have the material capacity to access the oil that lies underneath our sea – something that has never happened before," Milei said.
What Is The Falklands Dispute And Where Does The US Stand?
The politics at home matter. Milei’s popularity has fallen to about 34% and he has only a year before a presidential election. That pressure helps explain why he has turned to one of Argentina’s most sensitive national issues.
His main pressure point may come from within the nationalist right. Victoria Villarruel, his erstwhile vice-president, is seen as a serious challenge. A pro-military politician, she has criticised Milei’s diplomatic efforts on Falklands sovereignty.
That makes the sanctions threat politically useful. It allows Milei to show action on a concrete issue — oil extraction — rather than rest on broader arguments over sovereignty and self-determination. The move may also be aimed at blunting accusations that he is weak on an issue that remains central to Argentine identity.
Milei underscored that message in his speech at the presidential palace, where he stood surrounded by ministers. He again described the Falklands as "historically and legally" Argentinean.
US And UK Signals
Milei tied his tougher line to what he sees as a shift in the international mood. He said Donald Trump and the US were "assessing their historical position in regard to the Falklands", which Argentina calls Las Malvinas, and argued that this gave Buenos Aires an opening.
Milei also announced plans for a naval base in Tierra del Fuego in the south of Argentina, saying Trump and the US were "assessing their historical position in regard to the Falklands", which Argentina refers to as Las Malvinas.
He coupled that with a broader attack on Britain. "That is not empty words as they understand that Argentina is a reliable partner and a valuable ally for decades to come," he said, describing the UK as a nation "in decline". He added: "There are winds of change in the world that are favourable to our claim."
Those comments followed remarks from Trump in an interview with GB News earlier on Thursday. Asked if the US would "come to the UK's aid" in a potential territorial dispute, Trump replied that Britain had "not been there to help me" with his country’s war with Iran. He had previously said the US position on the Falklands was one of many under review.
Hours before Milei’s speech, Sarah Rogers, a senior official in the US state department, posted a photo with him and the caption "Exciting things are happening in the Western Hemisphere."
Britain stated that the islands would remain a British Overseas Territory "for as long as the Islanders wish" and added: "This is not the first time Argentine governments have made economic threats against the islanders. We are clear that the Falkland Islanders' right of self-determination extends to the right to exploit their own natural resources."
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting also pushed back. Britain’s commitment to the Falkland Islands is "absolute and unshakeable", he said. On X, he added: "Milei's statement overnight tells us more about domestic politics in Argentina than it does about the Falkland Islands".