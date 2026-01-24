Walls That Witnessed India's Freedom Struggle: Alipore Jail Museum

Alipore Jail Museum in Kolkata is a former colonial prison turned heritage site, preserving the stories of India’s freedom fighters and their struggle for independence Alipore Jail Museum was originally the Alipore Central Jail, where many Indian freedom fighters were imprisoned during the freedom struggle. Built during the British colonial period, the jail played a significant role in India’s fight for independence and witnessed several historic trials and detentions of prominent revolutionaries. It is no longer operational as a jail and has since been closed. In recent years, the site has been converted into a museum in memory of the freedom fighters who were imprisoned and executed there. Established in 1908, it is now a national historic landmark dedicated to India’s freedom struggle. During British rule, it housed many political prisoners and notable figures such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The image shows the historic Alipore Museum (formerly Alipore Central Jail) located in Kolkata.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Today, the museum features paintings, photographs, and immersive installations that narrate stories of courage and sacrifice. It is a Grade I listed heritage site and also offers a light and sound show for visitors, enhancing the educational and commemorative experience.

The display features a sculpture of a prisoner operating a dhenki (a traditional husking lever) to grind materials, a form of hard labor imposed on inmates.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
The text on the wall is the first stanza of the famous Bengali poem Karar Oi Louho Kopat by revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. In the back drop of Nehru statue in Alipore jail museum. 
The text on the wall is the first stanza of the famous Bengali poem "Karar Oi Louho Kopat" by revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. In the back drop of Nehru statue in Alipore jail museum.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
Depiction of courage in colonial struggle. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
The artwork illustrates the brutalities inflicted on Indian freedom fighters and the hardships they endured while imprisoned by the British at celular jail.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
The image displays an exhibit at the Cellular Jail, The central item is a replica of the coarse jute uniform worn by prisoners during their incarceration for involvement in India's freedom struggle. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
The statue of Chittaranjan Das A prominent freedom fighter and the first Mayor of Calcutta Municipal Corporation, also had a dedicated cell. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
This image displays the entrance to a cell at the Alipore Jail Museum in Kolkata.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
Sculpture shows the daily life of the inmates during the British period. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
Statue of Dinesh Gupta, a notable Indian freedom fighter in the cell of Alipore jail museum. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
This is a statue of gallows at the Alipore Jail Museum in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
The image shows the gallows area at the Alipore Jail Museum in Kolkata. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
The image shows sculptures of anonymous female fighters in their struggle for independence, located within the grounds of the Alipore Museum.  | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Kolkata Alipore Jail Museum
The image features a large banyan tree in front of a red brick building of Alipore jail. | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
