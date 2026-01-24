Today, the museum features paintings, photographs, and immersive installations that narrate stories of courage and sacrifice. It is a Grade I listed heritage site and also offers a light and sound show for visitors, enhancing the educational and commemorative experience.
Walls That Witnessed India's Freedom Struggle: Alipore Jail Museum
Alipore Jail Museum in Kolkata is a former colonial prison turned heritage site, preserving the stories of India’s freedom fighters and their struggle for independence Alipore Jail Museum was originally the Alipore Central Jail, where many Indian freedom fighters were imprisoned during the freedom struggle. Built during the British colonial period, the jail played a significant role in India’s fight for independence and witnessed several historic trials and detentions of prominent revolutionaries. It is no longer operational as a jail and has since been closed. In recent years, the site has been converted into a museum in memory of the freedom fighters who were imprisoned and executed there. Established in 1908, it is now a national historic landmark dedicated to India’s freedom struggle. During British rule, it housed many political prisoners and notable figures such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and Kazi Nazrul Islam.
