Carbon Border Tax Debate Delays COP29 Climate Talks Opening

The CBAM imposes a tax on imports into the EU of high-emission products, such as steel, cement, and aluminum, manufactured in countries with less stringent carbon regulations, like India and China. The EU justifies this mechanism as a means to create fair competition for EU-produced goods, which adhere to stricter environmental standards. It also aims to curb emissions embedded in imports from countries without similar regulations. However, many developing nations argue that CBAM is economically burdensome, claiming it violates UN climate agreements, which state that no country should impose emissions reduction methods on others.