The relevant tariff schedule lists Scotch whisky under separate tariff lines for bulk imports and retail bottles: HS 22083092 for containers holding more than two litres and HS 22083012 for containers holding up to two litres. The UK Parliament's examination of the agreement confirms that the tariff reductions apply to both bottled and bulk Scotch exports, without a minimum import price threshold. However, the Scotch Whisky Association told the committee that HS 22089099, a separate tariff line used for the majority of bulk Scotch exports for regulatory reasons, was not liberalised to the same extent as the Scotch-specific codes. It warned that this could prevent a significant proportion of Scotch exports from benefiting from the agreed tariff reductions.