An Israeli airstrike killed six Palestinians and wounded more than 20 at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.
The strike damaged the hospital’s intensive care and surgical wards.
WHO documented 931 attacks on healthcare in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025.
An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza killed six Palestinians and wounded more than 20 others early Thursday, according to Gaza's Civil Defense.
The strike hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at the complex in western Khan Younis, Anadolu Ajansı reported. It comes amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, 2025, with fresh casualties reported across the territory.
The hospital's director said the strike caused extensive damage to the intensive care and surgical wards. Israeli Army Radio described the attack as an "assassination operation" but did not provide further details, Anadolu Ajansı reported.
The strike comes amid repeated attacks on Gaza's healthcare system since October 2023. The World Health Organisation (WHO) documented 931 attacks on healthcare across the Gaza Strip between October 2023 and December 31, 2025, including incidents involving violence, obstruction of medical services and other forms of interference with healthcare. These incidents killed 990 people and injured another 1,651, while affecting 176 health facilities and 216 medical transport units, according to the WHO.
Separately, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) documented at least 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The strikes resulted in casualties among medical personnel and other civilians and caused extensive damage to healthcare infrastructure. The OHCHR report also noted that 22 of Gaza's 38 hospitals had been rendered non-functional by the end of June 2024, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
More Palestinians Killed Despite Gaza Ceasefire
Five Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza City and the Bureij refugee camp on Wednesday, while another Palestinian died from injuries sustained in an Israeli strike on Tuesday, Anadolu Ajansı reported.
Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 1,622 Palestinians had been killed and 5,878 injured since October 11, 2025, the day after the ceasefire announcement.
Gaza's Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll from Israel's war since October 2023 had risen to 74,653, while the number of injured stood at 176,007. Women and children account for most of those killed, according to Palestinian medical sources.
A UNOSAT satellite assessment found that 201,290 structures, or 82 per cent of all structures in Gaza, had sustained damage as of June 16, 2026.