Separately, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) documented at least 136 strikes on at least 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities between October 7, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The strikes resulted in casualties among medical personnel and other civilians and caused extensive damage to healthcare infrastructure. The OHCHR report also noted that 22 of Gaza's 38 hospitals had been rendered non-functional by the end of June 2024, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.