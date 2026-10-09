Palestine Elections 2026: Why November Vote May Be Delayed

Expected US Support Has Not Materialised

Palestinian officials had anticipated improvements through the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative and a United Nations Security Council resolution. These measures were expected to include the deployment of international forces and Palestinian police in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Officials also looked for US efforts to prevent further annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, curb settler violence and secure the release of nearly $7 billion in Palestinian funds withheld by Israel.