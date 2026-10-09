Palestine Elections 2026: Why November Vote May Be Delayed

Palestinian officials have recommended pushing the November 28 legislative elections back by several months.
Restrictions on election materials entering Gaza and worsening security conditions have raised concerns over the vote.
Officials cited unmet US-backed commitments on Gaza security, Israeli troop withdrawal and the release of nearly $7 billion in Palestinian funds.
Palestinian legislative elections scheduled for 28 November this year are likely to be postponed by several months, Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has told France, citing deteriorating conditions across the Palestinian territories.
The letter, dated October 8 and addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, cited “fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process”.
“The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized,” the letter said.
Serious doubts had already surrounded the late-November timetable. The last Palestinian presidential election was held in 2005, followed by legislative elections in 2006. Hamas seized control of Gaza after the 2005-06 election period, ousting Abbas' loyalists. Some Fatah officials have insisted on dialogue with Hamas and other factions to forge a shared national vision before any vote. Others have pointed to obstacles preventing ballot boxes, election papers and ink from entering Gaza, arguing that voting there would be impossible.
Expected US Support Has Not Materialised
Palestinian officials had anticipated improvements through the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s peace initiative and a United Nations Security Council resolution. These measures were expected to include the deployment of international forces and Palestinian police in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Officials also looked for US efforts to prevent further annexation of Palestinian territory in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, curb settler violence and secure the release of nearly $7 billion in Palestinian funds withheld by Israel.
“However, these steps, understandings and promises have not materialized. Rather, conditions have worsened throughout the Palestinian territory,” the letter said, outlining security concerns in Gaza and the West Bank.
On the basis of that assessment, Palestinian officials recommended to Abbas “that the date of the legislative elections be adjusted by several months, and that dialogue continue to prepare the internal conditions.”
The letter was sent after France recognised the State of Palestine in September 2025. France had urged the Palestinians to proceed with the planned legislative and presidential elections.