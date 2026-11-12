Nepal's push for a Himalayas agenda failed at COP31.
Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan also sought mountain-specific climate discussions.
Countries may revisit the issue through future UN talks.
Nepal’s efforts to have the Himalayas on the formal agenda of COP31, which is currently going on in Antalya, Türkiye, have failed.
Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan joined the effort, as they wanted a separate discussion on the impact of climate change on mountain regions. However, the proposal did not get the backing needed when countries finalised the conference agenda.
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told PTI that major negotiating groups were reluctant to take up the issue.
“This is part of a big negotiation. Different major blocs did not support it, and that made it difficult for the agenda to go through,” Khanal said.
The proposals were in the supplementary provisional agenda released on November 6, but they were left out of the final agenda that was adopted on November 9.
What These Countries Wanted?
Nepal and Bhutan wanted mountain regions to receive specific attention in global climate talks. Their proposals were focused on the impact of rising temperatures on glaciers, snowfall patterns and water supplies. The proposal also covered the growing risk of floods, landslides and other extreme weather events.
Nepal and Bhutan wanted a scientific analysis of how 1.5°C warming, including a temporary rise above that level, could affect mountain ecosystems. They also wanted a separate UN climate programme for mountain regions and regular meetings to discuss the problems faced by countries with large mountain areas.
Another key demand was better access to climate funding. These countries wanted the needs of mountain communities to be considered in planning and financial support.
They said that melting glaciers and changing weather patterns are threatening not only people living in the mountains but also people who live downstream and depend on rivers originating there.
Why The Proposal Failed
Nepal also wanted mountain-related indicators to be included under the Global Goal on Adaptation. It is pushing for mountain communities to receive attention in discussions on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance.
The proposal failed to appear on the final agenda as the European Union showed little interest in the issue, according to PTI. Several Least Developed Countries and mountain nations were backing the proposals, but these countries could not secure an agreement among the other countries.
Can The Proposal Still Be Discussed?
The proposals may have been left out of the formal agenda, but Nepal and its partners can still raise the issue through other discussions at COP31.
The conference presidency has agreed to hold further talks with Nepal, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan and other mountain countries. Research discussions on climate change in mountain regions are also expected at UN climate meetings in Bonn in 2027 and 2028.
These discussions could give the countries another opportunity to put their concerns before other governments. But they will not have the same standing as a separate item on the main COP31 agenda.
Nepal will now have to raise issues such as glacier loss, water shortages and disaster risks through wider discussions on climate adaptation and finance, rather than through a dedicated discussion on mountain regions.