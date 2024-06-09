Elections

Top Naveen Patnaik Aide VK Pandian Quits Politics After BJP’s Win In Odisha

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian on Sunday announced retirement from active politics after Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party lost the Odisha Assembly elections.

PTI
Top Naveen Patnaik Aide Quits After BJP’s Win In The State | Photo: PTI
info_icon

VK Pandian, a close aide to Naveen Patnaik, has announced his decision to leave active politics. This comes after Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party lost the Odisha Assembly elections.

Pandian made the announcement in a video message, saying: “My intent of joining politics was only, only to assist Naveen Babu, and now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss. I apologise to the entire Biju Parivar, including all the party workers for this." 

BJP supporter during the public meeting of Debendra Pradhan in Sambalpur,Orissa - Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
The Fall Of Naveen Patnaik: 6 Reasons Behind BJP's Resounding Victory In Odisha

BY Saswat Panigrahi

Pandian has been absent from public view since the election loss. He did not accompany Patnaik to submit his resignation as chief minister, nor did he attend a meeting of BJD leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats in the 147-member assembly, ending the BJD's 24-year rule. The BJD won 51 seats, the Congress 14, and the CPI (M) one. Three independent candidates also won.

The BJD also failed to win any Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP winning 20 and the Congress one.

On Saturday, in his first comments on his aide Pandian after the defeat in the elections, BJD supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had said criticism of Pandian for the party’s debacle was “unfortunate”.

"There has been some criticism of Pandian. This is unfortunate. He joined the party and has not held any post. He did not contest the elections from any constituency. I have always clearly said when asked about my successor that it is not Pandian. I repeat that the people of Odisha will decide my successor," he said.

"As an officer, he (Pandian) did an excellent job in different fields in the last 10 years, be it during two cyclones or the COVID-19 pandemic. After this good work, he retired from the bureaucracy and joined the BJD. And contributed largely by doing excellent work. He is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that," Patnaik added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 09, 2024
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Kharge To Attend, TMC Skips
  3. Jammu Jeweller Crafted Lotus Flower In Silver For Modi On Becoming PM For Third Term
  4. Watch: 2 Airplanes Take Off, Land In Same Runway Within A Minute At Mumbai Airport; DGCA Probes Incident
  5. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  2. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
  3. Katrina Kaif Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours As She Returns To Mumbai After A Long Vacation In London
  4. Deepika Padukone Is The ‘Hope’ In New ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Poster, Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Stunner'
  5. Venkat Prabhu Sends Best Wishes To His Brother Premgi Amaren As He Gets Married To Indhu; See Pics
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Showdown Highlights Super Sunday
  2. Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes F1 In The Sweet Spot, Claims Russell After Taking Pole
  3. Canadian GP, F1 Qualifying: George Russell Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen - In Pics
  4. WI Vs UGA: Uganda Equal Worst-Ever T20 World Cup Score In Defeat To West Indies - Data Debrief
  5. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Said What Ahead Of The Marquee Match?
World News
  1. Giant Fish Washes Ashore In Oregon, Turns Out To Be Rare Hoodwinker
  2. Florida Gulf Coast On Alert, Multiple Shark Attacks Prompt Warnings For Beachgoers
  3. Age is Just a Number. See How Joan Payden Built A $700 Million Fortune At 92
  4. EU Elections 2024: Super Sunday For Europe As 21 Nations Vote On Last Day Of Polls
  5. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Honorary Degree Awarded By Howard University Following Abuse Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi To Begin Historic Third Term Today; Kharge To Attend, TMC Skips
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown