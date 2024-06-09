Top Naveen Patnaik Aide VK Pandian Quits Politics After BJP’s Win In Odisha

VK Pandian, a close aide to Naveen Patnaik, has announced his decision to leave active politics. This comes after Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party lost the Odisha Assembly elections.
Pandian made the announcement in a video message, saying: “My intent of joining politics was only, only to assist Naveen Babu, and now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss. I apologise to the entire Biju Parivar, including all the party workers for this."
Pandian has been absent from public view since the election loss. He did not accompany Patnaik to submit his resignation as chief minister, nor did he attend a meeting of BJD leaders.
The BJD also failed to win any Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP winning 20 and the Congress one.
On Saturday, in his first comments on his aide Pandian after the defeat in the elections, BJD supremo and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik had said criticism of Pandian for the party’s debacle was “unfortunate”.
"There has been some criticism of Pandian. This is unfortunate. He joined the party and has not held any post. He did not contest the elections from any constituency. I have always clearly said when asked about my successor that it is not Pandian. I repeat that the people of Odisha will decide my successor," he said.
"As an officer, he (Pandian) did an excellent job in different fields in the last 10 years, be it during two cyclones or the COVID-19 pandemic. After this good work, he retired from the bureaucracy and joined the BJD. And contributed largely by doing excellent work. He is a person of integrity and honesty and should be remembered for that," Patnaik added.