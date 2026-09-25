'Whole SIR Process Should Be Revisited': Naveen Patnaik Demands CEC's Resignation

Naveen Patnaik demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over reported differences within the Election Commission on the SIR exercise.
The controversy follows reports of objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on electoral roll decisions.
A Supreme Court petition has sought criminal action against officials over alleged statutory violations during SIR.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after the report of differences within the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said the reported disagreements between the CEC and other Election Commissioners raised concerns over the functioning of the poll body and called for a complete review of the SIR exercise.
“Because of the strong differences, the sharp differences between various election commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Election Commissioner should immediately resign, and the whole SIR process should be thoroughly revisited. The BJD has been against this SIR process from the very beginning,” Patnaik said.
His remarks came after reports claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months on decisions related to electoral roll revisions, including voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, and management of electoral-roll data.
The reported objections have triggered criticism from several Opposition parties, which have questioned the process through which decisions related to electoral rolls were taken.
Opposition leaders have demanded action against the CEC, a probe into the functioning of the Election Commission and a review of the SIR exercise, arguing that the reported disagreements raised questions about the decision-making process within the poll panel.
The Election Commission has maintained that internal discussions, objections and observations among commissioners are part of normal institutional functioning. It has said that decisions of the full commission, including those related to the SIR exercise, were taken unanimously.
Petition In SC Against Gyanesh Kumar
The controversy has also reached the Supreme Court, with a petition seeking criminal action against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged violations of statutory duties during the SIR process.
According to a report by Live Law, advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi filed the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging decisions, guidelines and software-related changes allegedly introduced during the electoral roll revision exercise without the concurrence of the other two Election Commissioners.
The plea seeks a declaration that the alleged actions were unconstitutional and invalid. It also seeks prosecution of officials found responsible for alleged violations related to electoral roll management.