Nine injured in blast at mrpl refinery unit in karnatakas surathkal

Nine Injured In Blast At MRPL Refinery Unit In Karnataka’s Surathkal

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 30 September 2026 4:21 pm

The explosion took place at the refinery’s Coker Hydro Treating Unit around 12.15 pm, triggering a fire at the facility. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot and later brought the blaze under control

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 30 September 2026 4:21 pm

A blast took place at a unit of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Karnataka’s Surathkal on Wednesday afternoon Photo: PTI