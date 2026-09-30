Nine Injured In Blast At MRPL Refinery Unit In Karnataka’s Surathkal

A blast at MRPL’s Coker Hydro Treating Unit in Karnataka’s Surathkal left nine people injured.
The explosion occurred around 12.15 pm, following which emergency teams brought the fire under control.
Officials inspected the site while MRPL’s detailed statement on the incident was awaited.
At least nine people were injured in a blast at a unit of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Karnataka’s Surathkal on Wednesday afternoon, Hindustan Times reported quoting police officials.
The explosion took place at the refinery’s Coker Hydro Treating Unit around 12.15 pm, triggering a fire at the facility. Emergency response teams were rushed to the spot and later brought the blaze under control, officials said.
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV, who inspected the site along with senior officials including Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Narwade Vinayak Karbhari, confirmed the injuries.
“Nine individuals sustained injuries in the incident. Emergency response teams have since brought the fire under control,” Darshan said.
The district administration said details about the cause of the blast and the condition of those injured were awaited from the MRPL management.
The impact of the explosion was felt in nearby areas, with residents reporting damage to windowpanes of houses located close to the refinery. Visuals shared on social media showed thick smoke and flames rising from the industrial facility shortly after the incident.
Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta said he was coordinating with authorities and MRPL officials after receiving information about the blast.
“I have obtained complete information from the authorities regarding the explosion at the MRPL unit. I am in continuous contact with MRPL officials, the City Police Commissioner, the Bajpe Town Panchayat, and the Fire Department,” Chowta said as reported by Hindustan Times.
He said the response operation at the site was being closely monitored and officials had been directed to ensure firefighting efforts and safety measures continued.
“The situation following the blast was closely reviewed, and instructions were issued to bring the fire fully under control and conduct safety operations in full swing,” Chowta said.