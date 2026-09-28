DK Shivakumar Slams BJP, JD(S) Over Boycott Of Karnataka Drought Relief Delegation To Delhi

DK Shivakumar accused the BJP and JD(S) of putting politics ahead of farmers’ interests by skipping the proposed delegation to Delhi
HD Kumaraswamy and R Ashoka said on Sunday they would not join the all-party visit, calling it unnecessary and avoidable expenditure
Shivakumar said Karnataka would continue seeking drought relief from the Centre even if the Opposition stayed out
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday intensified his criticism of the BJP and JD(S) over their reported refusal to join an all-party delegation to Delhi that was meant to seek drought relief for Karnataka, accusing the Opposition of putting politics ahead of farmers’ interests.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and Opposition leader R Ashoka of the BJP said on Sunday that they would not take part in the proposed delegation. Shivakumar said the refusal was a political call as the state pushes its case before the Centre.
Kumaraswamy had asked why an all-party trip to Delhi was needed at all, saying it would be an avoidable expense when other routes existed to secure relief. Shivakumar said the state would move ahead in any case and keep seeking support for farmers.
Opposition Boycott Explained
Kumaraswamy questioned the plan directly. He said an all-party visit to Delhi was unnecessary and an avoidable expenditure when other avenues could be used to secure drought relief.
Shivakumar warned the BJP that if it stayed out of the delegation, it would amount to drama. “If the BJP does not join the all-party delegation, it will show that the party is doing a drama. If state BJP leaders fail to convince the Centre, we will take the necessary measures ourselves in the interest of farmers,” Shivakumar said.
He also criticised Opposition leaders who have called for compensation of Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000 per farmer and said they should use their access to the Union government to help secure additional assistance. “If they demand compensation, they should also speak to the union government and ensure that compensation is provided.”
Relief Effort Continues
Shivakumar said Karnataka would continue pursuing drought relief whether or not the Opposition joined the delegation.
A central team is due in Karnataka from October 3 to assess the drought, and the state government will extend the help needed. Deputy CM G Parameshwara also criticised the reported boycott, saying drought should not be treated as a political issue and that every party must put Karnataka’s case before the Centre.
“The BJP is in power at the Centre. If they accompany the delegation, it will help strengthen the state’s case,” he said. Three central teams are expected to assess drought-hit areas. One will cover Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davanagere, another North Karnataka, and a third the Mysuru region, including Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.
The teams will inspect selected drought-hit taluks, meet local officials and compare the state’s assessment with conditions on the ground. Parameshwara said the government would submit another representation to the Centre and hoped Karnataka would not again have to approach the courts for drought relief, as it did last year.