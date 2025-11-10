Jharkhand Congress Collects 16 Lakh Signatures In ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Campaign

Party leaders say the state-wide campaign aims to promote clean elections and highlight alleged electoral malpractice.

Jharkhand Congress, Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod campaign
Vote Chor Gaddi Chorr in Kolkata Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary
  • Jharkhand Congress collected around 16 lakh signed forms under its ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ campaign.

  • The forms were sent to AICC headquarters after being flagged off in Ranchi.

  • Party leaders said the drive promotes clean elections and awareness against electoral malpractice.

Jharkhand Congress has collected around 16 lakh signed forms under its ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ campaign from 81 assembly constituencies in the state, a party leader said on Monday.

According to PTI, the signed forms were dispatched to the AICC headquarters in a specially designed vehicle that was flagged off by Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh and in-charge K Raju at the party’s state headquarters in Ranchi.

Party leaders said the campaign aimed to promote clean elections and raise awareness against alleged electoral malpractice across the country.

“The campaign was scheduled for a month, from September 15 to October 15. Later, it was extended for 10 more days. Despite the season of festivals and other challenges, our signature campaign was satisfactory. But the number of signed forms collected could have been increased,” Mahato said.

According to PTI, Raju said they have collected nearly 16 lakh signatures from voters across the state. “Around five crore signatures collected from different states of the country. The forms will be submitted to the president,” he said.

Raju added that the campaign placed five demands, publishing a machine-readable voter list with photographs for public scrutiny; releasing all deletion and addition lists with photographs before every election; establishing a grievance redressal mechanism for wrongful deletions; announcing a clear cut-off date for voter list changes; and prosecuting officials and agents involved in systematic voter suppression.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
