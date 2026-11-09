The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) monitoring station, located in a comparatively less populated part of South Delhi, continued reporting readings during the same period. Its PM2.5 concentration rose from 161 micrograms per cubic metre at 8 pm to 786 micrograms per cubic metre by 11 pm, indicating a substantial increase in pollution levels even in areas where readings remained available. The contrast between the stations highlighted the difficulty of assessing the full extent of pollution when monitoring points stop transmitting data during peak hours.